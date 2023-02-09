ICC announces date and venue of World Test Championship final; India, Australia in race to play summit clash

Image Source: ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on February 8, 2023, the dates of the highly-anticipated finals that will be held at The Oval later this year. India, Australia, and South Africa are the top contenders, and the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Test series between India and Australia will determine who will be making the journey to London for the all-important match.

The ICC World Test Championship Finals will be held at The Oval in London from 7-11 June 2023, following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League. Taking into account the events of the 2021 WTC Finals, the ICC has also designated 12 June 2023 as a reserve day. New Zealand are the reigning champions of the title, but they may not even get the opportunity to defend their title in the Finals. In 2021, the Kiwis defeated India by a margin of wickets in Southampton.

As of now, the Australians are in the lead on the points table for the current cycle, boasting a healthy percentage of 75.56, followed closely by India at 58.93. This is precisely why the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series is so crucial for both teams. The outcome of the series will determine which team will advance to the finals, set to begin on June 7, 2023.

Ahead of the series, Australian skipper Pat Cummins expressed his enthusiasm for the marquee event, emphasizing how motivating it is for him and his team to compete.

"The prospect of playing a WTC (World Test Championship) Final has been a huge motivator for us, more so because we missed out the last time due to over rates. The interesting element about it is that both the teams get to play at a neutral venue which is The Oval this time. After a strong 12 months, we are confident that we can secure a place in the final after competing with India," Cummins said.

Rohit Sharma responded enthusiastically to the prospect of playing in the World Test Championship Final.

"Leading team India out onto the field of play at the World Test Championship Final would be special. We have grown and developed as a team during this competition and to be in with a chance of lifting the Mace at the Oval in June, we know we first need to overcome a tough Australian side," Rohit said.

Sri Lanka and South Africa are neck-and-neck in third and fourth place, respectively, with a slim chance of success. The Lankans have two away Test matches against New Zealand, while South Africa's last assignment is a two-match home series against the West Indies. With the stakes so high, both teams will be looking to make the most of their remaining opportunities and secure a place in the top three.

READ| Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Suryakumar Yadav and KS Bharat get Test caps ahead of 1st Test vs Australia