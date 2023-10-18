Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli aim to surpass Brian Lara in elite list as India gear up to face Bangladesh

In the upcoming game against Bangladesh, there is a strong possibility for both Rohit and Virat to surpass these two legendary cricketers.

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, is currently in outstanding form in the ongoing World Cup. Despite starting with a disappointing duck against Australia, Rohit has since dazzled the tournament with his batting prowess. He smashed an impressive 131 runs off just 84 balls against Afghanistan and followed it up with an 86-run knock against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Thanks to these remarkable performances, Rohit Sharma has now accumulated a total of 1195 runs in ODI World Cup matches, achieved in just 20 innings. His average stands at an impressive 66.38, with a strike-rate of nearly 102. This places him at the seventh position in the list of highest run-scorers in World Cup history. Not far behind is his teammate, Virat Kohli, who has amassed 1186 runs in 29 matches at the World Cup. Kohli boasts an average of 49.41, with eight fifties and two centuries to his name.

Both of these Indian players are chasing the legendary West Indies cricketer, Brian Lara, who scored 1225 runs in 33 innings at the World Cup. Lara holds the fourth position in this regard, with seven fifties and two centuries. Following Lara is South Africa's AB de Villiers, who has accumulated 1207 runs in 22 innings.

In the upcoming game against Bangladesh, there is a strong possibility for both Rohit and Virat to surpass these two legendary cricketers. Bangladesh skipper, Shakib Al Hasan, is also in the race, having mustered 1201 runs in 32 innings at the World Cup. If the surface at the MCA stadium in Pune turns out to be flat, we may witness significant changes in the list of highest run-scorers in World Cup history.

