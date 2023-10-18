Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli aim to surpass Brian Lara in elite list as India gear up to face Bangladesh

Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Hurry up! get up to 60% off on air purifiers

Meet daughter of Pakistan richest person with Rs 99598 crore net worth, donated Rs 123 crore, no match for Isha Ambani

Mizoram elections 2023: BJP releases list of 12 candidates; check full list here

Hyderabad techie arrested for stealing Porsche worth Rs 2 crore, details inside

Leo: No early morning shows for Lokesh Kanagaraj film in Tamil Nadu; Thalapathy Vijay fans rush to Bengaluru, Hyderabad

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Hurry up! get up to 60% off on air purifiers

Hyderabad techie arrested for stealing Porsche worth Rs 2 crore, details inside

Mizoram elections 2023: BJP releases list of 12 candidates; check full list here

6 questions parents must ask teachers during parent-teacher meeting

Inspirational Sudha Murthy quotes on simplicity

8 biggest weight loss mistakes you should avoid

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

Israel Hamas War: Netanyahu warns Hezbollah and Iran amid the escalating war, 'you will be harmed'

Israel thanks India for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the country In Fight Against Hamas

Israel Hamas War: Horrifying! ice cream trucks being used to store dead bodies as Israel bombs Gaza

Leo: No early morning shows for Lokesh Kanagaraj film in Tamil Nadu; Thalapathy Vijay fans rush to Bengaluru, Hyderabad

This sibling duo to appear together on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 after 18 years: Report

Malayalam actor Kundara Johny passes away at 71

HomeCricket

Cricket

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli aim to surpass Brian Lara in elite list as India gear up to face Bangladesh

In the upcoming game against Bangladesh, there is a strong possibility for both Rohit and Virat to surpass these two legendary cricketers.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, is currently in outstanding form in the ongoing World Cup. Despite starting with a disappointing duck against Australia, Rohit has since dazzled the tournament with his batting prowess. He smashed an impressive 131 runs off just 84 balls against Afghanistan and followed it up with an 86-run knock against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Thanks to these remarkable performances, Rohit Sharma has now accumulated a total of 1195 runs in ODI World Cup matches, achieved in just 20 innings. His average stands at an impressive 66.38, with a strike-rate of nearly 102. This places him at the seventh position in the list of highest run-scorers in World Cup history. Not far behind is his teammate, Virat Kohli, who has amassed 1186 runs in 29 matches at the World Cup. Kohli boasts an average of 49.41, with eight fifties and two centuries to his name.

Both of these Indian players are chasing the legendary West Indies cricketer, Brian Lara, who scored 1225 runs in 33 innings at the World Cup. Lara holds the fourth position in this regard, with seven fifties and two centuries. Following Lara is South Africa's AB de Villiers, who has accumulated 1207 runs in 22 innings.

In the upcoming game against Bangladesh, there is a strong possibility for both Rohit and Virat to surpass these two legendary cricketers. Bangladesh skipper, Shakib Al Hasan, is also in the race, having mustered 1201 runs in 32 innings at the World Cup. If the surface at the MCA stadium in Pune turns out to be flat, we may witness significant changes in the list of highest run-scorers in World Cup history.

READ| PCB complains to ICC about crowd's behaviour in Ahmedabad during India vs Pakistan World Cup clash

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'It disturbs me': Mehreen Pirzada slams those calling her marital rape sequence from Sultan Of Delhi a 'sex scene'

Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestant Navid Sole, a sassy London-based pharmacist, who left Salman Khan in splits

DNA TV Show: Accused of Nithari killings case acquitted; brief timeline of horrific incident

RBI imposes Rs 16.14 crore penalty on two banks for violation of norms; check details

This Jamshedpur woman runs India’s largest lingerie brand, Rs 1600 crore firm caught Ambani, Tata’s eye; net worth is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE