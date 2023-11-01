World Cup 2023: Quinton de Kock surpasses Jacques Kallis to achieve massive feat during SA vs NZ clash

Cricket
South Africa opener Quinton de Kock achieved a remarkable feat during the league match against New Zealand in Pune. He broke the record for the most runs scored by a South African batter in a single edition of the World Cup.
De Kock surpassed the legendary Jacques Kallis' previous record of 485 runs, which was set in 2007.
Most runs for South Africa in a single World Cup edition
486* - Quinton de Kock in 2023 (7 inns)*
485 - Jacques Kallis in 2007 (9 inns)
482 - AB de Villiers in 2015 (7 inns)
443 - Graeme Smith in 2007 (10 inns)
410 - Peter Kirsten in 1992 (8 inns)