Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mad Max Furiosa, The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor Joy reveals she secretly married beau Malcolm McRae two years ago

Will Rohit Sharma get captaincy back from Hardik Pandya? Ex-IND star makes big statement after MI's poor IPL start

Tiger's unexpected attack on cow stuns tourists at Ranthambore national park, video goes viral

7 ways to improve your eye health and vision

Rajat Kapoor says we make 4 films a year that are 'maybe not so bad' and then celebrate it: 'It's pathetic' | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mad Max Furiosa, The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor Joy reveals she secretly married beau Malcolm McRae two years ago

Will Rohit Sharma get captaincy back from Hardik Pandya? Ex-IND star makes big statement after MI's poor IPL start

Tiger's unexpected attack on cow stuns tourists at Ranthambore national park, video goes viral

9 Bollywood actresses who married foreigners

6 blockbusters Parineeti Chopra lost to other stars

What do Kavya Maran's parents do? 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai Attacks Congress And DMK Over Katchatheevu

Will EC Tally 100% Votes With VVPATs? SC Notice On Lok Sabha Elections Counting Explained

Katchatheevu Controversy: Will India Take Back Its Island From Sri Lanka? BJP Vs Congress

Mad Max Furiosa, The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor Joy reveals she secretly married beau Malcolm McRae two years ago

Watch: Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe's wedding video leaked; bride wears red, dances and kisses groom on stage

Rajat Kapoor says we make 4 films a year that are 'maybe not so bad' and then celebrate it: 'It's pathetic' | Exclusive

HomeCricket

Cricket

Will Rohit Sharma get captaincy back from Hardik Pandya? Ex-IND star makes big statement after MI's poor IPL start

Pandya, who took over as MI captain before the start of IPL 2024, has faced criticism from fans and scrutiny from critics after losing the first three games of the season.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 04:57 PM IST

article-main
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary recently made a bold statement by suggesting that Rohit Sharma could potentially regain the captaincy of Mumbai Indians following Hardik Pandya's disappointing performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Pandya, who took over as MI captain before the start of IPL 2024, has faced criticism from fans and scrutiny from critics after losing the first three games of the season. The 33-year-old has been booed and jeered by fans, including during Mumbai's first home game at the Wankhede Stadium on April 1.

Despite Rohit Sharma's impressive record of leading MI to five IPL titles, he was surprisingly removed from the captaincy. Fans have been vocal in their support for Rohit, and with MI currently at the bottom of the points table in 10th place, Tiwary believes that the franchise owners and team management may consider reinstating Rohit as captain to turn the team's fortunes around.

With a short break of six days before their next game against Delhi Capitals on April 7, Tiwary suggests that this period could be crucial for MI to make a significant decision regarding the team's captaincy.

"I think he felt the pressure with the kind of reception he received. I want to say something big. I have this feeling that during this break, Rohit Sharma could be given back the captaincy from Hardik Pandya.

"It can happen. It's a big call because whatever little I understand these franchises and owners, they don't hesitate in taking calls. They had started it when they took the captaincy from Rohit and gave it to Hardik. Now it's pretty big when you change a captain who has won you five titles. And now that they haven't won a single game and the captaincy also looks jaded. Mistakes are happening," Tiwary told Cricbuzz.

However, Pandya is not ready to give up just yet. He has vowed to continue fighting alongside his team this season, despite suffering their third consecutive loss against the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

"If there's one thing you should know about this team, we never give up. We'll keep fighting, we'll keep going," Hardik posted on X.

Also read| IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Lucknow Super Giants beat RCB by 28 runs

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet singer who began career in nightclub, has no training, still sings in 17 Indian, 8 foreign languages, is now...

5 eye surgeries you must know about to go spectacle-free

Guna Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates list, past election results

Tata teams up with BMW Group, to together develop…

Meet IPS officer, who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, also a social media star, secured AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement