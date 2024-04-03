Will Rohit Sharma get captaincy back from Hardik Pandya? Ex-IND star makes big statement after MI's poor IPL start

Pandya, who took over as MI captain before the start of IPL 2024, has faced criticism from fans and scrutiny from critics after losing the first three games of the season.

Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary recently made a bold statement by suggesting that Rohit Sharma could potentially regain the captaincy of Mumbai Indians following Hardik Pandya's disappointing performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Pandya, who took over as MI captain before the start of IPL 2024, has faced criticism from fans and scrutiny from critics after losing the first three games of the season. The 33-year-old has been booed and jeered by fans, including during Mumbai's first home game at the Wankhede Stadium on April 1.

Despite Rohit Sharma's impressive record of leading MI to five IPL titles, he was surprisingly removed from the captaincy. Fans have been vocal in their support for Rohit, and with MI currently at the bottom of the points table in 10th place, Tiwary believes that the franchise owners and team management may consider reinstating Rohit as captain to turn the team's fortunes around.

With a short break of six days before their next game against Delhi Capitals on April 7, Tiwary suggests that this period could be crucial for MI to make a significant decision regarding the team's captaincy.

"I think he felt the pressure with the kind of reception he received. I want to say something big. I have this feeling that during this break, Rohit Sharma could be given back the captaincy from Hardik Pandya.

"It can happen. It's a big call because whatever little I understand these franchises and owners, they don't hesitate in taking calls. They had started it when they took the captaincy from Rohit and gave it to Hardik. Now it's pretty big when you change a captain who has won you five titles. And now that they haven't won a single game and the captaincy also looks jaded. Mistakes are happening," Tiwary told Cricbuzz.

However, Pandya is not ready to give up just yet. He has vowed to continue fighting alongside his team this season, despite suffering their third consecutive loss against the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

"If there's one thing you should know about this team, we never give up. We'll keep fighting, we'll keep going," Hardik posted on X.

Also read| IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Lucknow Super Giants beat RCB by 28 runs