IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Lucknow Super Giants beat RCB by 28 runs

Quinton de Kock and Mayank Yadav shine as Lucknow Super Giants defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs.

Quinton de Kock and Mayank Yadav delivered standout performances as Lucknow Super Giants secured a commanding 28-run victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL 2024 clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.

Opener de Kock showcased his prowess with a dazzling display of 8 fours and 5 sixes, amassing a thrilling 81 runs off just 56 balls. Nicholas Pooran then took the reins, smashing five sixes on his way to an unbeaten 40 off 21 balls, propelling LSG to a formidable total of 181 for five.

In response, RCB faltered and were ultimately bowled out for 153 in 19.4 overs. Despite a valiant effort from Mahipal Lomror, who scored a quickfire 33 off 13 balls, his dismissal marked the end of RCB's resurgence.

Mayank Yadav once again proved his mettle, this time with impressive bowling figures of 3 for 14 in his four overs, further solidifying LSG's dominance in the match.

IPL 2024 Points Table after LSG win

IPL 2024 Orange Cap List

1. Virat Kohli - 203 runs

2. Riyan Parag - 181 runs

3. Heinrich Klaasen - 167 runs

4. Nicholas Pooran - 146 runs

5. Quinton de Kock - 139 runs

IPL 2024 Purple Cap List

1. Mustafizur Rahman - 7 wickets

2. Mayank Yadav - 6 wickets

3. Yuzvendra Chahal - 6 wickets

4. Mohit Sharma - 6 wickets

5. Khaleel Ahmed - 5 wickets

