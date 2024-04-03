Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2024: Major setback for CSK as star player likely to miss SRH clash due to...

Tilasmi Bahein: Sensuous Sonakshi Sinha performs 'her best dance' in second song of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MHA cancels FCRA registration of five NGOs for violation of laws

Meet man who owns Rs 3000 crore aircraft, gold-coated Rolls-Royce, 300 Ferraris, not richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani

Not Crew, Article 370, Kerala Story, Queen, Mary Kom, this is the highest-opening woman-led Indian film, had a star kid

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet India’s retail king Radhakishan Damani’s lesser-known brother, his net worth is Rs 65000 crore, one of richest…

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Lucknow Super Giants beat RCB by 28 runs

Tilasmi Bahein: Sensuous Sonakshi Sinha performs 'her best dance' in second song of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Drinks that help increase stamina

Benefits of using rice water for skin, hair

8 dishes to prepare during navratri 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai Attacks Congress And DMK Over Katchatheevu

Will EC Tally 100% Votes With VVPATs? SC Notice On Lok Sabha Elections Counting Explained

Katchatheevu Controversy: Will India Take Back Its Island From Sri Lanka? BJP Vs Congress

Tilasmi Bahein: Sensuous Sonakshi Sinha performs 'her best dance' in second song of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

This blockbuster went Rs 30 crore over budget, director fainted on sets, had no buyers, Aamir Khan hated film, earned...

Not Crew, Article 370, Kerala Story, Queen, Mary Kom, this is the highest-opening woman-led Indian film, had a star kid

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Lucknow Super Giants beat RCB by 28 runs

Quinton de Kock and Mayank Yadav shine as Lucknow Super Giants defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 03:59 PM IST

article-main
Courtesy: X @LucknowIPL
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Quinton de Kock and Mayank Yadav delivered standout performances as Lucknow Super Giants secured a commanding 28-run victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL 2024 clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.

Opener de Kock showcased his prowess with a dazzling display of 8 fours and 5 sixes, amassing a thrilling 81 runs off just 56 balls. Nicholas Pooran then took the reins, smashing five sixes on his way to an unbeaten 40 off 21 balls, propelling LSG to a formidable total of 181 for five.

In response, RCB faltered and were ultimately bowled out for 153 in 19.4 overs. Despite a valiant effort from Mahipal Lomror, who scored a quickfire 33 off 13 balls, his dismissal marked the end of RCB's resurgence.

Mayank Yadav once again proved his mettle, this time with impressive bowling figures of 3 for 14 in his four overs, further solidifying LSG's dominance in the match.

IPL 2024 Points Table after LSG win

IPL 2024 Orange Cap List

1. Virat Kohli - 203 runs

2. Riyan Parag - 181 runs

3. Heinrich Klaasen - 167 runs

4. Nicholas Pooran - 146 runs

5. Quinton de Kock - 139 runs

IPL 2024 Purple Cap List

1. Mustafizur Rahman - 7 wickets

2. Mayank Yadav - 6 wickets

3. Yuzvendra Chahal - 6 wickets

4. Mohit Sharma - 6 wickets

5. Khaleel Ahmed - 5 wickets

Also read| IPL 2024: Major setback for CSK as star player likely to miss SRH clash due to...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Silence 2: ACP Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai race against time to solve 'twisted murder mystery' after shootout at bar

What is saree cancer and why it occurs? Know how to prevent it

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer talk about verbal spats, say 'opening batsman toh...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says Citadel: Honey Bunny's action is ‘very different’ from what audience has seen

Amid tech layoffs, which industries are recession-proof in 2024?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement