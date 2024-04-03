Twitter
IPL 2024: Major setback for CSK as star player likely to miss SRH clash due to...

The Chennai Super Kings are set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next match on Friday, April 5.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 03:40 PM IST

Mustafizur Rahman, the talented Bangladeshi fast bowler, is facing the possibility of missing the upcoming match for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2024. He has traveled back to Bangladesh to complete the necessary procedures for his US Visa in preparation for the T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to take place in the Caribbean and the United States in June.

The Chennai Super Kings are set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next match on Friday, April 5. Mustafizur is anticipated to return either on Sunday or Monday, depending on the processing time for his passport. A return on Monday, April 8, would be cutting it close and may result in his absence from the home match against Kolkata Knight Riders, also scheduled for the same day.

"Mustafizur arrived last night from the IPL for US visa purposes for the upcoming T20 World Cup. He will be giving his fingerprint at the US embassy tomorrow (April 4) and later will travel back to India to join Chennai," BCB cricket operation chairman Jalal Yunus said to Cricbuzz on Wednesday.

Mustafizur has been a standout performer for CSK in the ongoing tournament, showcasing his bowling prowess by claiming seven wickets in just three matches, placing him at the top of the bowling charts. His exceptional performance was highlighted by his match-winning figures of 4-29 in the thrilling opening game of IPL 2024 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He continued his impressive form by taking 2-30 in the match against Gujarat Titans, contributing significantly to another victory for his team. However, he faced some challenges in the game against Delhi Capitals, his former IPL franchise, where he conceded 47 runs for one wicket in his four overs.

It is worth noting that Mustafizur's availability for the IPL will be limited until the end of April, as he is set to join the national team for their upcoming five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, commencing on May 3.

"His NOC for the tournament runs till April 30 and we are expecting him to back after that from IPL," Yunus added.

