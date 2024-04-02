KKR vs DC, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 16 to be played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag.

In the 16th match of IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals will face Kolkata Knight Riders at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals have played three matches, winning one and losing two. On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders have played two matches and have won both.

In their history, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders have faced each other 32 times in the IPL. Delhi has won 15 matches while Kolkata has won 16.

Live streaming details

When will the DC bs KKR IPL 2024 match be played?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants Match will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on April 3, 2024, at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the DC vs KKR, IPL 2024 match on TV?

In India, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels.

Where to watch DC vs KKR online in India?

The live streaming of Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Pitch report

The match is set to take place at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag. known for its slow pitch. In the previous match between DC and CSK, batters struggled to score runs. Pacers performed well, possibly due to the grass covering, providing good bounce. Spinners must bowl accurately. Batters should aim to score big in the powerplay overs.

Weather report

In Vizag, the temperature will be approximately 30 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the match, but it will feel like 35 degrees due to the humidity. This warm and humid weather will continue throughout the game, with no rainfall expected.

Probable playing XI

Delhi Capitals - Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(C)(wk), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Kolkata Knight Riders - Phil Salt(wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(C), Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy