'Will play IPL until...': Glenn Maxwell deems Indian T20 League as ultimate learning experience

Glenn Maxwell rose to fame in India in 2014 when he had a breakthrough season in the Indian Premier League (IPL). This tournament not only attracted Indian players but also overseas players who saw it as an opportunity to earn money or gain recognition for their respective countries. Players like Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Sunil Narine, David Warner, AB de Villiers, and Chris Gayle had just as many fans cheering for them as the Indian players, if not more.

The IPL has created a craze that knows no boundaries, making cricket a global sport followed by millions. It has brought international opponents together as friends, fostering a camaraderie that cannot be put into words.

Maxwell, who has played for various teams including Mumbai Indians, Punjab, Delhi, and now Royal Challengers Bangalore, will be entering his fourth year with the team in 2024. He openly admits that the IPL may be the last tournament of his career, but he has no intention of leaving it anytime soon.

Speaking to reports at Melbourne Airport on Wednesday, December 6 as he prepares for Big Bash League 2023-24, "The IPL will probably be the last tournament I ever play, as I will play the IPL until I can't walk anymore," Maxwell said at Melbourne Airport on Wednesday.

Maxwell expanded on his points, emphasizing that the Indian Premier League (IPL) has had a tremendous impact on him. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to meet exceptional players and work with talented coaches. Moreover, he expressed his desire to see more young Australian players participate in the IPL, as it offers invaluable experience for their development.

"I was talking about how good the IPL has been to me throughout my career; the people I've met, the coaches I have played under, the international players that you get to rub shoulders with, how beneficial to my whole career that tournament has been.

"You're rubbing shoulders with AB [de Villiers] and Virat [Kohli] for two months, talking to them while watching other games. It's just the greatest learning experience that any player could ask for.

"Hopefully a lot of our Australian players can get over to the IPL and get to work in slightly similar conditions to the West Indies, where it is a little bit drier, it will spin," he added.

Maxwell was among the numerous players retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the upcoming 2024 season. However, several Australian players, including the ODI captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, and Travis Head, will be up for auction in preparation for the next season. This highly anticipated auction is scheduled to take place on December 19th.

