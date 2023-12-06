'Will play IPL until...': Glenn Maxwell deems Indian T20 League as ultimate learning experience

Headlines

Hardik Pandya to make a comeback soon, star all-rounder begins rehabilitation following return to Mumbai Indians

Shah Rukh Khan shuts troll calling Dunki s**t, saying Jawan, Pathaan only worked due to PR: 'You need to be...'

Check out wide varity of stylish, affordable headphones on Amazon

Grab best deals on face washes on Amazon: Amazing offers, deals here

Affordable and Trendy: Laptop Cases Under Rs 500 on Amazon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Hardik Pandya to make a comeback soon, star all-rounder begins rehabilitation following return to Mumbai Indians

Shah Rukh Khan shuts troll calling Dunki s**t, saying Jawan, Pathaan only worked due to PR: 'You need to be...'

Check out wide varity of stylish, affordable headphones on Amazon

India's dominance in ICC rankings 

Batters who got dismissed for handling the ball in Test cricket

5 side effects of drinking too much water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Shah Rukh Khan shuts troll calling Dunki s**t, saying Jawan, Pathaan only worked due to PR: 'You need to be...'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga called 'snowflake' as Animal Twitter account trolls Swanand Kirkire: 'Alphas don't get triggered...'

DNA Verified: Was a drunk Sunny Deol roaming alone at night on Mumbai streets? Here's the truth behind viral video

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Will play IPL until...': Glenn Maxwell deems Indian T20 League as ultimate learning experience

Maxwell, who has played for various teams including Mumbai Indians, Punjab, Delhi, and now Royal Challengers Bangalore, will be entering his fourth year with the team in 2024.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 06:03 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Glenn Maxwell rose to fame in India in 2014 when he had a breakthrough season in the Indian Premier League (IPL). This tournament not only attracted Indian players but also overseas players who saw it as an opportunity to earn money or gain recognition for their respective countries. Players like Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Sunil Narine, David Warner, AB de Villiers, and Chris Gayle had just as many fans cheering for them as the Indian players, if not more.

The IPL has created a craze that knows no boundaries, making cricket a global sport followed by millions. It has brought international opponents together as friends, fostering a camaraderie that cannot be put into words.

Maxwell, who has played for various teams including Mumbai Indians, Punjab, Delhi, and now Royal Challengers Bangalore, will be entering his fourth year with the team in 2024. He openly admits that the IPL may be the last tournament of his career, but he has no intention of leaving it anytime soon.

Speaking to reports at Melbourne Airport on Wednesday, December 6 as he prepares for Big Bash League 2023-24, "The IPL will probably be the last tournament I ever play, as I will play the IPL until I can't walk anymore," Maxwell said at Melbourne Airport on Wednesday.

Maxwell expanded on his points, emphasizing that the Indian Premier League (IPL) has had a tremendous impact on him. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to meet exceptional players and work with talented coaches. Moreover, he expressed his desire to see more young Australian players participate in the IPL, as it offers invaluable experience for their development.

"I was talking about how good the IPL has been to me throughout my career; the people I've met, the coaches I have played under, the international players that you get to rub shoulders with, how beneficial to my whole career that tournament has been.

"You're rubbing shoulders with AB [de Villiers] and Virat [Kohli] for two months, talking to them while watching other games. It's just the greatest learning experience that any player could ask for.

"Hopefully a lot of our Australian players can get over to the IPL and get to work in slightly similar conditions to the West Indies, where it is a little bit drier, it will spin," he added.

Maxwell was among the numerous players retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the upcoming 2024 season. However, several Australian players, including the ODI captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, and Travis Head, will be up for auction in preparation for the next season. This highly anticipated auction is scheduled to take place on December 19th.

READ| Rishabh Pant to play in IPL 2024? Delhi Capitals star drops massive hint on comeback - Watch

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

Meet Sam Bahadur's real family, including three most important women in his life

Meet man whose housemaid inspired him to build Rs 2000 crore company, quit US job to live in village, his business is...

Watch: Vicky Kaushal leaves Kiara Advani, Karan Johar in splits as he reveals what Katrina Kaif calls him

Ranbir Kapoor's mansion in Animal is this Bollywood star's ancestral home, was once 'bought back' from hotel chain

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE