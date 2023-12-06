Rishabh Pant to play in IPL 2024? Delhi Capitals star drops massive hint on comeback - Watch

Rishabh Pant was one of the players announced by the Delhi Capitals as part of their retained squad for this season.

Rishabh Pant has been diligently working towards a full recovery following a car accident that occurred just a day before New Year's Day this year, which abruptly halted his promising career. Unfortunately, Pant has been unable to participate in any significant cricket events throughout this year, including the highly anticipated 2023 World Cup. However, there is renewed hope as he is now anticipated to make a triumphant comeback in the prestigious 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rishabh Pant was one of the players announced by the Delhi Capitals as part of their retained squad for this season. Although he was not chosen for the Indian teams participating in the upcoming full tour of South Africa, Pant recently joined his DC teammates during a training camp at the Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus pitch, indicating his readiness to resume his cricketing duties.

Pant has recently shared a video of himself engaging in rigorous workouts at the gym.

“Bouncing back with every rep,” Pant said in his caption to the video on Instagram.

The return of Pant has been confirmed by Sourav Ganguly, the former captain of India and the current team director of DC.

"He's (Pant) good now. He will play in the IPL next season," Ganguly told reporters, as quoted by PTI at the camp last month.

Rishabh Pant had last participated in a professional cricket match just a few days before the unfortunate car accident in December. He was representing India in the second Test of the series against Bangladesh. However, due to his absence, Ishan Kishan took charge of the wicketkeeping duties in T20Is, while KL Rahul assumed the role in ODIs and Tests.

Before the car crash, Pant had been a vital member of the Indian team, showcasing his skills across all formats of the game. He had even captained India during the T20I series against South Africa in June of the previous year. Furthermore, Pant's exceptional performance earned him a spot in the ICC Men's Test team of the year for 2021.

