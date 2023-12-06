Brian Lara picks this India batter to break his record scores of 400* and 501*; it's not Kohli, Rohit or Rahul

The West Indies legend identified the batter who he believes has the best chance of achieving this remarkable feat.

Records are meant to be broken, and while some may seem unbreakable, there are always individuals who rise to the challenge. Take, for example, Sachin Tendulkar's remarkable achievement of scoring 100 international centuries, Mutthaiah Muralitharan's incredible feat of taking 800 Test wickets, Brian Lara's highest Test score of 400, and Rohit Sharma's astonishing ODI score of 264. These records have stood the test of time, but even Lara himself believes that his record can be surpassed.

In an era where team totals of 400-plus in a Test innings have become increasingly rare, Lara not only expressed his belief that his world record individual score can be surpassed, but he also identified the batter who he believes has the best chance of achieving this remarkable feat.

The West Indies cricket legend, Brian Lara, recently expressed his belief in the immense potential of India's talented batsman, Shubman Gill, stating that Gill has the capability to surpass the remarkable feat of scoring more than 400 runs in a single Test innings. Lara himself achieved this extraordinary milestone in 2004, becoming the first and, to this day, the only cricketer to achieve such a feat against England. Additionally, Lara holds the record for the highest individual score in first-class cricket, having scored an unbeaten 501 runs during a County Championship match for Warwickshire against Durham in 1994.

"Shubman Gill can break both my records," Lara told Anandabazar Patrika. The former West Indies captain referred Gill as the most talented batter of the current lot. "Gill is the most talented batter in this new generation. He will rule cricket in the coming years. I believe he will go on to break many big records," Lara said.

Shubman Gill, the youngest Indian cricketer to score a century in all formats of the game and the record holder for the youngest ODI double hundred, has encountered a rather underwhelming beginning to his Test career. With a total of 966 runs in 18 matches, averaging at 32 with only one century to his credit, Gill's performance may not have been exceptional thus far. However, considering his tender age of 24, he undoubtedly possesses immense potential and has a promising future ahead of him.

"He (Gill) can do it (break my records)," Lara said again.

Gill has had an exceptional start to his ODI career. He has achieved the remarkable feat of scoring 2000 runs in just 38 innings, making him the fastest player to reach this milestone in 50-over cricket. The right-handed batsman has already smashed six centuries and boasts an impressive average of 61.37 in this format. However, despite his previous successes, Gill was unable to make a significant impact in the recently concluded ODI World Cup. Nevertheless, cricket legend Lara firmly believes that Gill will emerge victorious in numerous ICC tournaments for India in the years to come.

"Gill didn't score a century (in the World Cup) but look a the knocks he has already played. He has centuries in all formats, has smashed a double hundred in ODIs and has also played many match-winnings in the IPL. I'm sure he will many ICC tournaments in the future," he added.

"If Gill plays County cricket then he can break my 501*. In Test cricket, he can surely go past 400. Cricket has changed a lot, especially batting. Batters play t20 leagues across the globe. IPL has changed everything. The scoring rate has gone up. So you will keep seeing big scores. Shubman will score big, mark my words," Lara added.

Gill, who began his career as a Test cricket opener, has recently transitioned to the No.3 position after India's decision to explore alternatives to Cheteshwar Pujara. Gill will encounter a formidable challenge as India's No.3 during the South Africa tour.