Confusion Galore: Why was Rohit Sharma allowed to bat in second Super Over after retiring hurt in IND vs AFG 3rd T20I?

The 3rd T20I match between India and Afghanistan was nothing short of entertaining and perplexing. The match ended in a draw, leading to a Super Over, which also resulted in a tie. This led to a second Super Over, but the real confusion arose when Afghanistan complained to the umpires about not allowing Rohit Sharma to bat again.

However, Rohit Sharma, using his quick thinking, retired himself out, allowing Rinku Singh to take his place and run the last 2 runs. Yashasvi also contributed by scoring a single run, which led to the game going into the 2nd Super Over. According to the rules, Super Overs are meant to continue until a winner is determined.

Rohit Sharma retired out and sent Rinku Singh so he can run faster.



Interestingly, Rohit Sharma emerged once again to bat. The Afghan team protested, arguing that Rohit had already retired himself out in the previous Super Over. However, according to the laws of the game, Rohit was permitted to bat again since he had not been dismissed.

Rohit then showcased his skills by hitting a six and a four, helping India score a total of 11 runs. Finally, Ravi Bishnoi took 2 wickets in just 3 balls during the 2nd Super Over, securing a victory for India in this thrilling tie.