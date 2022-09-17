When and where to watch Legends league cricket match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 11:20 AM IST

Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir

Legends League Cricket season 2 will begin today with Match No 1 taking place between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants. While India capitals will be led by Gautam Gambhir, Gujarat Giants will be captained by another former Indian opener Virender Sehwag.

The match will take place at Eden Gardens, Kolkata and it will see the likes of Jacques Kallis, Gautam Gambhir (c), Ross Taylor, Chris Gayle, and Daniel Vettori featuring in it.

Here’s all you need to know about India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Legends League Cricket match Number 1:

When will the match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants take place?

The match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants will take place on September 17.

Where will the match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants take place?

The match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants will take place at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time will the match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants begin?

The match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants begins at 7:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants live on TV in India?

The match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

Where can you watch India Capitals and Gujarat Giants match live streaming in India?

The match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.