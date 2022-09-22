Search icon
'What Rohit Sharma did was good, he warned Dinesh Karthik': Robin Uthappa on 1st T20I incident

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was seen grabbing Dinesh Karthik by his neck after the latter wasn't too sure about Glen Maxwell's dismissal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 02:40 PM IST

'What Rohit Sharma did was good, he warned Dinesh Karthik': Robin Uthappa on 1st T20I incident
Rohit Sharma's gesture towards Dinesh Karthik had gone viral

Team India faced a four-wicket defeat at the hands of Australia in the first T20I in Mohali on Tuesday. The Men in Blue scored 208 runs after being asked to bat first, courtesy of KL Rahul's half-century followed by Hardik Pandya's blitzkrieg of 71* in 30 deliveries. 

However, Australia chased down the required target with ease, after an underwhelming show by the Indian bowlers. Cameron Green was the pick of the lot for Aaron Finch's side, with the former's 30-ball 61-run inning giving the visitors a spectacular start. 

Matthew Wade played the finisher's role, scoring an unbeaten 45-run knock to seal the contest. 

READ| IPL 2023 will be back to home and away format, first season of Women's IPL early next year: Sourav Ganguly

While there were plenty of turning points in the match, India had Australia in a tough spot as Umesh Yadav picked up the wickets of dangermen Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell in quick succession. 

During Maxwell's dismissal, a hilarious incident took place as wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik completed the catch from behind the stumps as the Australian batter nicked the ball, however, he didn't appeal enthusiastically as he wasn't too sure whether there was an edge. 

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was adamant however and he opted for a DRS review with ruled Maxwell out. Afterwards, Rohit was seen playfully grabbing DK by his neck. 

READ| IND vs AUS: Video shows fans in Hyderabad waiting in long queues since 3 AM to buy tickets

The incident has gone viral all over social media and speaking about the same during the post-match discussion on Star Sports, Robin Uthappa had a rather interesting take. 

"Sometimes, Dinesh becomes a bit too relaxed. If he knows the batsman is out, he becomes relaxed. But what Rohit Sharma did was good, he warned him, he told him to at least appeal," said Uthappa. 

The attention now switches to the second T20I which is going to be a do-or-die match for India in Nagpur if they are to make a comeback in the series. 

