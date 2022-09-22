IND vs AUS: Video shows fans in Hyderabad waiting in long queues since 3 AM to buy tickets

Fans in Hyderabad waiting in queue to buy tickets for IND vs AUS 3rd T20I

Team India and Australia are all set to cross swords in the second T20I in Nagpur on Friday with the visitors having a 0-1 lead in the three-match series. The second T20I will be a must-win match for the Men in Blue and a defeat could see them lose the series to Australia.

Despite this, the craze of cricket fans in India was on full display as fans gathered outside the Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad to buy tickets for the third T20I.

Several photos and videos emerged on the internet, showing fans waiting in long queues since 03:00 AM in the morning to buy tickets for the upcoming match.

READ| 'Delhi boys with common passion for Ben Stokes': Ashneer Grover shares pic of meetup with Virat Kohli

Since Team India will be playing in Hyderabad after a long time, fans of the city made their passion for the sport clear as their dedication saw them line up in queues outside the venue to buy tickets.

One video showed fans waiting in a very long queue, while another showed fans crowding up the entrance of the gates, with police force also being deployed at the venue to maintain law and order.

This is so disappointing. Passionated fans gathered at Gymkhana Ground to collect India Vs Australia tickets in Hyderabad and they're getting such treatment. pic.twitter.com/OIP96BClOH September 22, 2022

Hyderabad cricket fans waiting for tickets at 5 am today. pic.twitter.com/U4xvFGsVy6 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 22, 2022

Feel for the Hyderabad cricket fans, they are standing in the queue from 3 am.pic.twitter.com/cZBgSQaCUa — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 22, 2022

The first T20I between India and Australia saw Rohit Sharma's side go down by four wickets in Mohali. Hardik Pandya played an unbeaten 71-run knock, as well as KL Rahul's half-century. Suryakumar Yadav also added 46 runs as Team India scored 208/6 in their respective 20 overs.

READ| After loss to Australia, Pak actress Sehar Shinwari mocks Team India; gets brutally trolled by fans

However, they failed to restrict Australian batsmen as the visitors prevailed by four wickets, courtesy of Cameron Green's man of the match-winning performance that saw him open alongside Aaron Finch and score 61 runs.

Matthew Wade scored the winning runs as he smashed an unbeaten 45-run knock to help the visitors take a 0-1 lead in the series.