IPL 2023 will be back to home and away format, first season of Women's IPL early next year: Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly confirms major developments regarding IPL

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has confirmed to the board's affiliated state units that the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held in the usual home and away format. Furthermore, the inaugural Women's IPL is likely to kick start early in 2023.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the previous couple of editions have been held in limited venues to avoid the spread of the virus, however, with the outbreak now in control, the cash-rich league will return to its old format in which each team plays one home and one away match.

In 2020, the lucrative league unfolded behind closed doors across three venues in UAE -- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. In 2021 too, the tournament was held across four venues -- Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Chennai. IPL 2022 was held in three venues across Mumbai, and one venue in Pune.

"The next season of men's IPL will also go back to the home and away format with all ten teams playing their home matches at their designated venues," read a Ganguly's note to state units.

The note gave them a "snapshot" of the ongoing domestic season.

The BCCI is conducting a full-fledged domestic season for the first time since 2020 and all multi-day tournaments will also return to the traditional home and away format.

The Indian cricket body is also working to host the inaugural edition of the much-anticipated Women's IPL early next year.

"The BCCI is currently working on the much-awaited Women's IPL. We are expecting to start the first season early next year," Ganguly wrote in the letter dated September 20.

The Women's IPL is expected to raise the standard of women's cricket in India.

With inputs from PTI