Alamgir Tareen, the esteemed owner of the Multan Sultans team in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), tragically took his own life on Thursday, leaving behind a void in the cricketing community. At the age of 63, Tareen's untimely demise has sent shockwaves throughout the nation.

The Lahore police, as reported by the reputable Pakistani news channel Geo News, have confirmed that Tareen ended his life by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head at his residence in Gulberg.

Prior to his devastating act, Tareen penned a poignant suicide note, shedding light on the reasons behind his decision. The police officers present at the scene discovered that Tareen attributed his distress to a prolonged illness. Regrettably, he did not elaborate further on the matter.

Astonishingly, Tareen had never confided in his friends or loved ones about his ailment, leaving them stunned by this revelation. It is worth noting that Tareen, who was on the verge of entering marital bliss in December, had remained tight-lipped about his health struggles.

Alamgir Tareen successfully obtained his Bachelor's degree from the prestigious University of California, followed by his Master's degree from Yale University. Renowned for his passion for sports, Tareen made a significant investment in the Pakistan Super League by acquiring the Sultans franchise. Notably, Tareen's commitment to supporting individuals during challenging circumstances is exemplified by his unwavering support for Pakistani wicketkeeper, Mohammad Rizwan. As the captain of the Multan Sultans in the PSL since 2020, Rizwan has demonstrated exceptional leadership, leading the team to victory and securing the coveted title.

The year 2022 held no extraordinary significance for Mohammad Rizwan. Unfortunately, Rizwan's performance in T20 did not meet the expected standards. However, Tareen, recognizing Rizwan's inherent talent as a wicketkeeper, maintained unwavering faith in him and decided to position him as an opener in the PSL. Consequently, concerns arose regarding Rizwan's strike rate.

It is worth noting that Tareen initially gained public attention in 2016 when he faced legal repercussions and was subsequently incarcerated. This unfortunate incident cast a shadow over his reputation. The news of Tareen's suicide has left prominent figures, such as Pakistan's esteemed female sports anchor Zainab Abbas, as well as former cricketers Rashid Latif and Shoaib Maqsood, in a state of shock.

