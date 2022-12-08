'Were told to do ball-tampering': David Warner's manager James Erskine makes big statement on Cricket Australia

David Warner, Steve Smith

David Warner's manager James Erskine claims that Australia was granted permission to tamper with the ball following their defeat against South Africa in Hobart in 2016-17, when Australia were bowled out for 85 and lost by an innings and 80 runs in just over two days.

Following the game, South Africa captain Faf du Plessis was found guilty of ball tampering after putting saliva to the ball while holding a mint in his mouth.

David Warner, along with Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft, were caught up in one of the most heinous cheating scandals in Test cricket when it was discovered that Warner had instructed Bancroft to use sandpaper to change the condition of the ball during the infamous 2018 Cape Town Test against South Africa.

This caused a great controversy, resulting in the three men receiving suspensions, with Warner and Smith receiving one-year bans and Bancroft receiving a nine-month ban. Following that, all three of them made comebacks into the Australian side, with Warner and Smith being key parts in the Australian lineup.

Though David Warner is widely regarded as the primary instigator of the event, his manager James Erskine claims that two unnamed executives set the groundwork for what transpired in Cape Town earlier in Hobart.

"Two senior executives were in the changing room in Hobart, and basically were berating the team for losing against South Africa," Erskine told SEN radio. "And Warner said we've got to reverse swing the ball, and the only way we can reverse swing the ball is basically by tampering with it. So they were told to do it."

"When the truth comes out, everyone is going to turn around and say 'why was David Warner picked on'?"



Erskine's remarks come as more concerns were raised about how CA lost control of its own code of conduct revisions.

Warner has been requesting that his leadership suspension be reviewed since February, when the governing body made a change to its code of conduct two months ago.

That change was finalised last month, allowing Warner to apply to have his lifetime ban reconsidered based on his personal growth and repentance since then.

CA acknowledged that they agreed with Warner's request that the independent panel hold the hearing behind closed doors.

However, both they and Warner were informed on Wednesday that this would not be the case, with the panel of three independent code of conduct commissioners having the authority to determine their own limitations.

Cricket Australia has yet to respond to the most recent allegations.

