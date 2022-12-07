'Some things are more important than cricket': David Warner withdraws bid to be considered for Australia captaincy

David Warner

David Warner has withdrawn his attempt to have his lifelong leadership ban from Australian cricket commuted.

Warner has described how the Cricket Australia process has been terrible for his family in a detailed Instagram depiction of happenings behind the scenes.

Here's what Warner posted:

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell earlier said that David Warner will know when his time in Test cricket is up. The forthcoming series against South Africa, according to Chappell, will determine the opener's future under the format.

The explosive left-handed batter has intimated that he may retire from Test cricket within the next year. The selectors might, however, wield the axe early.

Chappell believes Warner will have a litmus test against South Africa's pace assault.

"Warner is quite smart, and I think he will understand all those things. It will be up to him to know himself. He'll probably get a better idea after they play South Africa. He'll be facing a really good pace attack," Chappell said.

