Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Some things are more important than cricket': David Warner withdraws bid to be considered for Australia captaincy

David Warner has dropped his appeal to have a lifetime cricket leadership ban lifted, criticising the process and disclosing the impact on his family.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 01:16 PM IST

'Some things are more important than cricket': David Warner withdraws bid to be considered for Australia captaincy
David Warner

David Warner has withdrawn his attempt to have his lifelong leadership ban from Australian cricket commuted.

Warner has described how the Cricket Australia process has been terrible for his family in a detailed Instagram depiction of happenings behind the scenes.

Here's what Warner posted:

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell earlier said that David Warner will know when his time in Test cricket is up. The forthcoming series against South Africa, according to Chappell, will determine the opener's future under the format.

The explosive left-handed batter has intimated that he may retire from Test cricket within the next year. The selectors might, however, wield the axe early.

Chappell believes Warner will have a litmus test against South Africa's pace assault.

"Warner is quite smart, and I think he will understand all those things. It will be up to him to know himself. He'll probably get a better idea after they play South Africa. He'll be facing a really good pace attack," Chappell said.

More to follow...

READ| AUS vs WI: Australia skipper Pat Cummins to miss second Test, Scott Boland named replacement

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Sonal Chauhan: Not just Hindi, these actresses have worked in films across languages
Bengaluru: Pictures of Kempegowda airport will amaze you!
5 times Jannat Zubair set internet on fire in ethnic outfits
Streaming This Week: Kantara, Khakee, Chup, binge-worthy OTT releases to watch
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: 5 things to know about the new cruiser motorcycle
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra stops all bus services to Karnataka amid border dispute
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.