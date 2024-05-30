'Death threats for criticising Virat Kohli': IPL commentator makes shocking revelation

He acknowledged that his criticism of the former RCB captain was likely a rare misstep in his analysis.

Virat Kohli is currently one of the most popular cricketers, with a large following. However, his devoted fan base has caused issues for former players. Legendary New Zealand pacer Simon Doull recently revealed that he has received threats for simply questioning Virat's strike rate in T20 cricket.

Despite praising Kohli for his exceptional skills and unwavering consistency, Doull found himself facing backlash from fans for a single comment. He emphasized that while he has said numerous positive things about the star batter, criticizing his strike rate seems to have struck a nerve with some supporters.

“I see a phenomenal player, a player who should be dominating more than what he was. That's what I talk about (when I mention) his strike rate. I felt that he was afraid to get out because he was worried about what is behind him rather than (saying), 'I'm so good'. It is the same thing I said about Babar and I had a chat with him after I talked about it in Pakistan and he said that his coaches told him the same thing. What I loved about (Kohli) this year was the intent to hit sixes,” said Doull on Cricbuzz.

He emphasized that his main point has always been that Kohli should not have to worry about getting out. He acknowledged that his criticism of the former RCB captain was likely a rare misstep in his analysis.

“He is too good to worry about getting out and that was always my point. I have said a thousand great things about Virat Kohli but I say one thing negative or construed to be negative, and I get death threats. That's the shame of it,” said Doull.

Doull also mentioned that he has had productive discussions with Kohli whenever the opportunity arose.

“There has never been an issue and I would never have a reason to have personal problems. When I look at the game and the way it has moved, particularly with the impact sub, a strike rate of 130-135 didn't cut it any more,” he said.

Virat Kohli was awarded the Orange Cap for his outstanding performance in the tournament. He scored a total of 741 runs at an impressive strike rate of 154.70 and an average of 61.75. Kohli scored five half-centuries and one century throughout the season.

