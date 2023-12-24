Watch: Virat Kohli sweats it out in nets ahead of IND vs SA 1st Test in Centurion

This upcoming series will mark Kohli's first appearance on the field since India's defeat in the World Cup final against Australia.

Team India's esteemed player, Virat Kohli, is currently undergoing rigorous training sessions in preparation for the highly anticipated Boxing Day Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion. Kohli, who had taken a personal break due to a family emergency, has rejoined the Indian squad in South Africa.

At the age of 35, Kohli has showcased exceptional batting skills throughout the year, culminating in his recognition as the Player of the Tournament at the 2023 World Cup held in India last month. This upcoming series will mark Kohli's first appearance on the field since India's defeat in the World Cup final against Australia.

With a burning desire to maintain his exceptional form, Kohli aims to guide the inexperienced Indian middle-order during the two-match Test series against South Africa. To achieve this, he has already begun laying the groundwork, as evidenced by his recent dedication to honing his batting skills in the nets for the upcoming Boxing Day Test.

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir recently provided a comprehensive analysis of the Indian batting department in anticipation of the upcoming Test series against South Africa. Notably, seasoned batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have been excluded from the tour, creating an opportunity for Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer to contend for their positions in the playing XI.

Gambhir expressed his belief that the team's senior batters, namely Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, may approach their batting with a sense of apprehension due to their relative inexperience within the current batting line-up. However, he emphasized the importance of not overthinking and instead urged the players to adapt their approach based on the prevailing situation and playing conditions.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gambhir said:

"It will be in Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's minds that Shreyas Iyer, who is on his first tour, will be batting after Virat, and KL Rahul, if he plays, will be playing as a wicketkeeper for the first time. However, I want Kohli to bat with the same intent he is known for."

"I always believe there is no intent in Test cricket. You play according to the situation, conditions, and the bowler's spell. If a bowler is in good rhythm, you see off that spell as you have an entire day to capitalize. It is not T20 that you have to take a chance even if someone is bowling well," he added.

