Virat Kohli rejoins India squad in South Africa; BCCI official reveals reason behind sudden leave

Virat Kohli has reunited with the Indian cricket team squad in South Africa, ensuring his readiness for the highly anticipated first Test match commencing on December 26 in Centurion. As per a News18 report, Kohli had been on leave in London, with the team management duly informed of his plans well in advance. A senior BCCI official, quoted in the report, revealed that Kohli had embarked on a trip to London prior to the first Test against South Africa, thus explaining his absence from the intra-squad practice matches.

“Virat Kohli wasn't going to play that game. The team management was aware of his plan and schedule, and it isn't something which happened overnight or due to a family emergency. Look at the player in question, it's Virat Kohli. He is very well planned when it comes to these things and his London trip was communicated and planned well in advance,” a senior BCCI official was quoted by News18.

The official further disclosed that Kohli engaged in several training sessions with the team prior to his departure for London on December 19th. Upon reuniting with the team in Centurion, he will resume his practice sessions.

“Kohli left India for South Africa on December 15. Had good 3-4 training sessions before he went to London on December 19. For the next few days, he was in London and has now linked up with the Test squad and will in all likelihood train in Centurion tomorrow,” the official added.

Virat Kohli's return will undoubtedly instill much-needed confidence in the Indian cricket team as they embark on a historic journey to clinch a Test series victory in South Africa. Throughout the course of the South Africa series, Team India has unfortunately witnessed the departure of several key players. Pacer Deepak Chahar, due to a family emergency, had to withdraw from the squad. Additionally, Mohammed Shami was unable to recover in time from his ankle injury, while promising young batter Ishan Kishan reportedly requested a temporary break from cricket.

Adding to the team's woes, India's talented young opener, Ruturaj Gaikwad, sustained an injury during the second One Day International against South Africa, consequently leading to his release from the Test squad.

India Test squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran

