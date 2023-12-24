Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki to be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan, fans say 'make it tax-free'

Virat Kohli rejoins India squad in South Africa; BCCI official reveals reason behind sudden leave

'Sanjay Singh not my...': Brij Bhushan distances himself from WFI row after suspension of newly-elected body

As Salaar breaks records, Prabhas fans slam astrologer Venu Swamy for predicting he will have to rebuild his career

Meet only Indian actor to be followed by Instagram's official account, it's not SRK, Ranbir, Prabhas, Akshay, Rajni

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

10 beautiful valleys in India that every nature lover must visit

As Salaar breaks records, Prabhas fans slam astrologer Venu Swamy for predicting he will have to rebuild his career

Meet only Indian actor to be followed by Instagram's official account, it's not SRK, Ranbir, Prabhas, Akshay, Rajni

6 films Anil Kapoor rejected, including big international franchise

Effective home remedies to get rid of winter rashes

Frozen Peas vs Fresh Peas: Which is healthier?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki to be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan, fans say 'make it tax-free'

As Salaar breaks records, Prabhas fans slam astrologer Venu Swamy for predicting he will have to rebuild his career

Siddhant Chaturvedi says his nepotism jibe at Ananya Panday was 'ice-breaker' for them: 'It never actually...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Virat Kohli rejoins India squad in South Africa; BCCI official reveals reason behind sudden leave

Virat Kohli has reunited with the Indian cricket team squad in South Africa, ensuring his availability for the upcoming first Test match.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 03:35 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Virat Kohli has reunited with the Indian cricket team squad in South Africa, ensuring his readiness for the highly anticipated first Test match commencing on December 26 in Centurion. As per a News18 report, Kohli had been on leave in London, with the team management duly informed of his plans well in advance. A senior BCCI official, quoted in the report, revealed that Kohli had embarked on a trip to London prior to the first Test against South Africa, thus explaining his absence from the intra-squad practice matches.

“Virat Kohli wasn't going to play that game. The team management was aware of his plan and schedule, and it isn't something which happened overnight or due to a family emergency. Look at the player in question, it's Virat Kohli. He is very well planned when it comes to these things and his London trip was communicated and planned well in advance,” a senior BCCI official was quoted by News18.

The official further disclosed that Kohli engaged in several training sessions with the team prior to his departure for London on December 19th. Upon reuniting with the team in Centurion, he will resume his practice sessions.

“Kohli left India for South Africa on December 15. Had good 3-4 training sessions before he went to London on December 19. For the next few days, he was in London and has now linked up with the Test squad and will in all likelihood train in Centurion tomorrow,” the official added.

Virat Kohli's return will undoubtedly instill much-needed confidence in the Indian cricket team as they embark on a historic journey to clinch a Test series victory in South Africa. Throughout the course of the South Africa series, Team India has unfortunately witnessed the departure of several key players. Pacer Deepak Chahar, due to a family emergency, had to withdraw from the squad. Additionally, Mohammed Shami was unable to recover in time from his ankle injury, while promising young batter Ishan Kishan reportedly requested a temporary break from cricket.

Adding to the team's woes, India's talented young opener, Ruturaj Gaikwad, sustained an injury during the second One Day International against South Africa, consequently leading to his release from the Test squad.

India Test squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran

READ| IND vs SA: Is rain a concern? Know the weather conditions and pitch report of 1st Test match at Centurion

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mysterious 'UFO-like' object hovers over President Biden's fundraiser in Los Angeles, details inside

Delhi liquor policy case: ED summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for third time, asked to appear on January 3

Meet IAS Officer who lost father at 5, grew up in orphanage, began working at 10 as cleaner; didn't crack UPSC exam

Isha Ambani may receive this huge Christmas gift, her Rs 800000 crore company to get…

COVID-19: India reports 22 cases of Covid's JN.1 variant till December 21

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE