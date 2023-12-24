IND vs SA: Is rain a concern? Know the weather conditions and pitch report of 1st Test match at Centurion

The start of the first Test between India and South Africa is likely to be affected by rain in Centurion. Curator Brain Bloy has said that with a drop in temperature, spinners are unlikely to get much help and if the pitch remains under covers, batting first could be difficult.

Batsmen face an uphill battle as the Supersport Park pitch at Centurion leans towards aiding fast bowlers in the impending Test clash between India and South Africa. According to curator Brian Bloy, the looming threat of rain could significantly impact the first day and a substantial part of the second day, making conditions challenging for spinners due to the expected drop in temperature.

Bloy expressed uncertainty about the playability on Day 1, citing the extensive rain cover and lack of rolling. The Centurion curator emphasized that if the pitch remains covered for an extended period, batting might prove tricky. He underscored the advantage for bowlers in such a scenario, especially if the cover persists for two days.

While Bloy aims to maintain Centurion's typical characteristics with a green wicket, the prospect of rain raises questions about the spin-friendly conditions that could affect Ravichandran Ashwin's performance. The Supersport Park wicket traditionally evolves from a slower and softer surface on Day 1 to a quicker pitch with variable bounce as the match progresses. Bloy expressed his desire for a fourth-day afternoon finish but acknowledged that it's beyond his control.

Despite past rumors of interference in curator responsibilities, Bloy, a former golf course curator with a background in turf management, stated minimal communication with the Proteas team management. He emphasized their commitment to preparing a quality wicket based on Supersport's characteristics. As the first Test between Rohit Sharma's India and Temba Bavuma's South Africa approaches on December 26, the uncertainty surrounding the weather and pitch conditions adds an intriguing dimension to the upcoming cricket spectacle.

Weather Report

As per Accuweather, there is a 96 percent chance of rain in Centurion on the opening day of the Test match. "Temperature will be super low, like 20 degrees. The temperature is now 34 and it will drop to 20.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk).

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk).