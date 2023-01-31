Search icon
Watch: Video of Babar Azam surrounded by young female fans at a wedding goes viral

Babar Azam had gone to attend the wedding of umpire Aleem Dar's son when he got surrounded by some young female fans.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 01:02 PM IST

Babar Azam at a wedding

There is no denying the fact that cricket is the most popular sport in Pakistan and cricketers enjoy massive fan following in Pakistan, just like India. The fans want to meet their favourite cricketers and do not want to miss any opportunity to meet their stars.

But there are times when the demands of the fans make a cricketer uncomfortable and something similar happened recently with Pakistan captain Babar Azam. The video of the incident has now gone viral on the social media.

Babar had gone to attend the wedding of umpire Aleem Dar's son when he got surrounded by some young female fans who wanted to get clicked with the star batter. In the video, Babar can be seen looking uncomfortable with the female attention and he quickly escaped from the scene.

The Pakistan cricket players are scheduled to get into action from February 13 as the 8th season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will start from this date. Babar will lead Peshawar Zalmi in PSL.

Babar Azam performed very well in 2022 and he won two prestigious awards by the ICC. Babar was awarded the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for being the Men's Cricketer of the Year and he was also named the Men's ODI Player of the Year.

In ODIs, Babar scored 679 runs in 9 ODIs in 2022 with 3 tons and 5 half-centuries.

