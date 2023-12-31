Watch: Team India's intensive training for 2nd Test showdown against South Africa

In the previous encounter, India struggled against South Africa's formidable pace attack, succumbing to a 163-run first innings deficit and a total of 131 all-out in the second innings. As they aim for a comeback, the team is focused on overcoming the challenges posed by the fast bowlers.

Ahead of the second Test at Newlands in Cape Town, Team India was back in action, leaving no room for rest after a challenging defeat in the opening game. The players engaged in a rigorous two-hour training session, determined to bounce back. The BCCI shared a video of the team's practice session on X.

TeamIndia are back in the nets and prepping for the 2nd Test in Cape Town#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/zcY5J0FafW BCCI @BCCIDecember 31, 2023

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was seen facing the new ball to fine-tune his prep ahead of the series decider. He also took throwdowns and tried to ride the bounce while facing plenty of short-pitched stuff. The 22-year-old was also seen engaging in long conversations with head coach Rahul Dravid. On the other hand, star allrounder Ravindra Jadeja who was unavailable for selection in the first Test due to upper back spasms also participated in the practice session. He spent hours bowling to the batters and then padded up to bat himself.

Facing a three-day defeat in the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion, Team India's aspiration for a historic series win in South Africa is on the line. With only two matches in the series, a victory in the second Test becomes crucial to salvage a share of the honors.

In the previous encounter, India struggled against South Africa's formidable pace attack, succumbing to a 163-run first innings deficit and a total of 131 all-out in the second innings. As they aim for a comeback, the team is focused on overcoming the challenges posed by the fast bowlers on the lively pitch. Virat Kohli's aggressive 76 provided a glimpse of resistance, but the rest of the batting lineup faltered. Dean Elgar, named the man of the match, will lead South Africa in his final Test on his home ground, announcing his retirement from international cricket after the second Test. The stage is set for an intense battle in Cape Town under Elgar's captaincy.

India’s squad for the 2nd Test:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Avesh Khan