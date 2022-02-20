Watch: Rohit Sharma's reaction goes viral after Mumbai Indians teammate Ishan Kishan gets clean bowled

Team India have already wrapped up the T20I series against West Indies, hence Rohit Sharma rang in the changes in the third T20I game. Ruturaj Gaikwad came out to partner Ishan Kishan as India's opening pair, while Rohit decided to come down the order.

Ruturaj was dismissed for 4 runs pretty early in the game, and soon Shreyas Iyer also followed him out.

Mumbai Indians (MI) duo of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan were on the crease trying to rebuild the Indian innings, however, Roston Chase clean bowled Kishan in the ninth over of the Indian innings. Rohit, who was standing at the non-striker's end almost couldn't believe the manner in which Kishan was dismissed.

The Indian skipper's reaction to Kishan's wicket is now going viral all over social media. While Kishan started to walk towards the dugout after getting clean bowled, Rohit looked in disbelief.

Here is Rohit Sharma's reaction to Ishan Kishan getting clean bowled:

Ishan Kishan out ! Rohit Sharma's reaction says it all. pic.twitter.com/jD5qwfvGfr — Cricket Holic (@theCricketHolic) February 20, 2022

Roston Chase didn't do too much he just bowled a simple wicket to wicket delivery but Kishan swung his bat wildly towards the off-side and completely miscued his shot. The youngster's timing was also disappointing and he ended up throwing his wicket away, after getting off to a good start.

He scored 34 runs in 31 deliveries before walking back towards the pavilion.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians had spent INR 15.25 crores in the Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction to retain Kishan's services.