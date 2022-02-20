Search icon
Ruturaj Gaikwad-Ishan Kishan struggle, netizens unhappy with Indian youngsters' performances

Twitterati were not impressed with India's young batters after the Men in Blue lost three early wickets against the West Indies.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 20, 2022, 08:17 PM IST

Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad opened the innings for Team India in the final T20I game against West Indies. With Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant rested, Rohit Sharma made four changes to the team, and the skipper himself came to bat down the order. 

He instead chose to promote Gaikwad, while under-fire batsman Ishan Kishan was also backed by Sharma. The openers, however, couldn't make much impact as Ruturaj was dismissed for a paltry 4 runs, while Ishan did fare a little better. 

The Mumbai Indians (MI) player, whom they purchased in the recent IPL 2022 mega auction for a price of INR 15.25 crore, got off to a decent start but was dismissed for a score of 34 runs in 31 deliveries. 

Kishan scored five boundaries in his quickfire knock, but couldn't make the most of his innings. 

Twitterati were ecstatic earlier in the day to see youngsters getting a chance under Rohit's leadership, but they were ultimately disappointed as India were down to 66/3 after Ishan, Ruturaj and Shreyas Iyer were sent back to the dugout. 

Here's how netizens reacted to India's shaky start in the third T20I against West Indies:

After the initial three setbacks, Rohit Sharma also departed after scoring 7 in 15 balls. India were 104/4 at the time of writing with Suryakumar Yadav (30 off 18) and Venkatesh Iyer (2 off 3) looking to steady the ship. 

