Ruturaj Gaikwad-Ishan Kishan struggle, netizens unhappy with Indian youngsters' performances

Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad opened the innings for Team India in the final T20I game against West Indies. With Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant rested, Rohit Sharma made four changes to the team, and the skipper himself came to bat down the order.

He instead chose to promote Gaikwad, while under-fire batsman Ishan Kishan was also backed by Sharma. The openers, however, couldn't make much impact as Ruturaj was dismissed for a paltry 4 runs, while Ishan did fare a little better.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) player, whom they purchased in the recent IPL 2022 mega auction for a price of INR 15.25 crore, got off to a decent start but was dismissed for a score of 34 runs in 31 deliveries.

Kishan scored five boundaries in his quickfire knock, but couldn't make the most of his innings.

Twitterati were ecstatic earlier in the day to see youngsters getting a chance under Rohit's leadership, but they were ultimately disappointed as India were down to 66/3 after Ishan, Ruturaj and Shreyas Iyer were sent back to the dugout.

Here's how netizens reacted to India's shaky start in the third T20I against West Indies:

I am sorry to say but this is international cricket, if you won't work on your weakness then the opposition will utilise it every damn time. @ishankishan51 is surely not yet ready for the challenge of off spin, emmediatly alter strategy. #IndvsWI #T20Cricket #BCCI — Devesh Sharma (@deveshsharma4u) February 20, 2022

No disrespect to Ishan Kishan, but imagine if it were Shreyas Iyer & Shubman Gill getting out on 35(42), 2(10) and 34(31). Cricket Twitter would have gone crazy. — Sohom (@AwaaraHoon) February 20, 2022

Cricket Twitter when India plays a T20I match:



When Rohit & Rahul opens the batting. Where is Ishan?

When Rohit & Ishan opens the batting. Where is Ruturaj?

When Ishan & Ruturaj opens the batting. Where is Prithvi? — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) February 20, 2022

After the initial three setbacks, Rohit Sharma also departed after scoring 7 in 15 balls. India were 104/4 at the time of writing with Suryakumar Yadav (30 off 18) and Venkatesh Iyer (2 off 3) looking to steady the ship.