'I'm coming home': Ishan Kishan reacts after becoming IPL's 2nd most expensive Indian player - WATCH video

Mumbai Indians broke all barriers as they went all guns blazing in their bid to retain Ishan Kishan. It took them INR 14.25 crore to retain the services of Ishan Kishan, after overcoming fierce competition from other teams.

Kishan meanwhile, had a heartfelt message for Mumbai Indians fans, as he said that he couldn't wait to play for the franchise again.

The youngster took to Twitter to share a video message after being retained by Mumbai Indians.

"I'm coming home," wrote Kishan in the caption of the video, wherein he was heard saying, "I'm coming home to amchi Mumbai, Paltan I've missed you and I can't wait to reunite, we have made so many memories together, but our story is just getting started."

The 23-year-old further added, "Thank you to the owners and the management for having faith in me, and see you all soon."

Here is Ishan Kishan's heartfelt post:

Meanwhile, it must be noted here that Ishan was Mumbai Indians' first pick of the day, which shows that the franchise was indeed saving money for Kishan.