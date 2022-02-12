IPL 2022 mega auction: Ishan Kishan joins THIS elite list of most expensive IPL players

Ishan Kishan has joined the list of IPL's most expensive players of all time, thanks to a record-breaking bid of INR 15.25 crore.

IPL 2022 mega auction has certainly lived up to its billing. As many as four players had already reached double figures in crores on day 1 of the auction, up until the time of writing this. Ishan Kishan became the second-most-expensive Indian player thanks to a record-breaking bid of INR 15.25 crore from Mumbai Indians.

Chris Morris, however, continues to lead the way, as the most expensive IPL player of all time, thanks to Rajasthan Royals' record-breaking bid of INR 16.25 Crore.

Here is an updated list of IPL's most expensive players of all time: