IPL 2022 mega auction: Ishan Kishan joins THIS elite list of most expensive IPL players

Ishan Kishan has joined the list of IPL's most expensive players of all time, thanks to a record-breaking bid of INR 15.25 crore.
IPL 2022 mega auction has certainly lived up to its billing. As many as four players had already reached double figures in crores on day 1 of the auction, up until the time of writing this. Ishan Kishan became the second-most-expensive Indian player thanks to a record-breaking bid of INR 15.25 crore from Mumbai Indians.
Chris Morris, however, continues to lead the way, as the most expensive IPL player of all time, thanks to Rajasthan Royals' record-breaking bid of INR 16.25 Crore.
Here is an updated list of IPL's most expensive players of all time:
1. Chris Morris - INR 16.25 Crore
Chris Morris continues to lead the way in terms of IPL's most expensive players. Rajasthan Royals' bid of INR 16.25 Crore was enough to secure the services of the South African all-rounder after overcoming some fierce bidding wars. Funny thing is, Morris had kept his base price at INR 75 Lakh, in IPL 2021 mini-auction. Some exponential growth in salary that is!
2. Yuvraj Singh - INR 16 Crore
Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) splashed out INR 16 Crore at Yuvraj Singh in 2015, to make him the highest-paid Indian player in an IPL auction ever. Yuvraj however, struggled big-time, and could only score 248 runs with an average of 19.07, which wasn't the most impressive.
3. Pat Cummins - INR 15.5 Crore
Pat Cummins repaid Kolkata Knight Riders' faith that they showed in him after securing his service for a mammoth INR 15.5 Crore in 2020. He would go on to pick up 12 wickets, and the Australian pacer even chipped in with important contributions with the bat.
4. Kyle Jamieson - INR 15 Crore
Royal Challengers Bangalore splash out INR 15 Crore on Kyle Jamieson in 2021 IPL auction to make him the most expensive New Zealand player ever, however, he failed to live up to the billing and proved to be big loss for RCB.
5. Ben Stokes - INR 14.5 Crore
The English all-rounder proved to be worth every penny for Rising Pune Super Giants, who spent a staggering INR 14.5 Crore on Ben Stokes in 2017. Stokes chipped in with 316 runs that season and also scalped 12 wickets, to help the Super Giants reach the final.
6. Ishan Kishan - INR 14.25 crore
Ishan Kishan became the second most expensive Indian player as Mumbai Indians edged out fierce competition from other nine teams in IPL 2022 mega auction. A part of the Mumbai Indians setup previously, the reigning IPL champions were adamant to keep hold of Kishan and they were successful in their attempts.