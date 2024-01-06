Headlines

Cricket

Watch: R Aswin left in splits as Makhaya Ntini sings 'kabhi kabhi mere dil mein' for CSK fans

As the duo exchanged handshakes, Ntini decided to recreate a scene from a South Indian movie by belting out a Bollywood song.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 03:51 PM IST

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was left in stitches as former South African speedster Makhaya Ntini serenaded CSK fans with a Bollywood song, Kabhi Kabhi. A video capturing this hilarious moment has gone viral on social media, showcasing Ashwin's encounter with Ntini during the recently-concluded South African tour. In the video, Ashwin can be seen requesting the retired cricketer to greet the CSK fans.

As the duo exchanged handshakes, Ntini decided to recreate a scene from a South Indian movie by belting out a Bollywood song. This unexpected gesture left the Tamil Nadu-born cricketer in fits of laughter. It is worth mentioning that both Ntini and Ashwin were once part of the Super Kings, although Ntini's stint in the IPL was limited to the inaugural edition. Despite this, he managed to impress with his performance, taking 7 wickets in 9 matches during IPL 2008, with an average of 30, contributing to the Yellow Army's journey to the final.

Watch:

Meanwhile, Ashwin was a member of the Test squad that embarked on a highly anticipated two-Test series in South Africa, taking place in Centurion and Cape Town. Despite his lackluster performance history in South Africa, the Indian management made the decision to include Ashwin in the playing XI, as Ravindra Jadeja was unable to participate due to a back spasm.

The seasoned off-spinner managed to secure only one wicket in 19 overs, although he could have potentially claimed more had it not been for the dropped catches by the Indian fielders. As a result, Ashwin was excluded from the second match in Cape Town, as Jadeja made himself available for selection. However, both Ashwin and Jadeja are expected to be key players in the upcoming five-Test series against England, set to commence on January 25th, and are likely to secure their spots in the playing XI.

READ| Ambati Rayudu, ex-cricketer, resigns from Jagan Reddy's party one week after joining

