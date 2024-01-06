Ambati Rayudu, ex-cricketer, resigns from Jagan Reddy's party one week after joining

Ambati Rayudu, cricketer-turned-politician, joined Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSRCP just eight days ago. However, he has now decided to leave the party and mentioned his plans to take a break from active political involvement.

Cricketer-turned-politician Ambati Rayudu made a surprising announcement on Saturday, revealing his decision to step down from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), merely eight days after officially joining the party. Rayudu, the former Chennai Super Kings wicketkeeper-batsman, became a YSRCP member on December 28, following the launch of the 45-day sports festival 'Adudham Andhra' by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Despite being appointed as the brand ambassador for the sports festival, local reports indicate that Rayudu did not actively participate in the event. In a social media post, Rayudu stated, 'This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while. Further action will be conveyed in due course of time.'

This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little whileFurther action will be conveyed in due course of time

Thank You ATR @RayuduAmbati January 6, 2024

Before joining the YSRCP, Guntur-native Rayudu reportedly engaged in party programs and connected with party leaders in his hometown.

Having retired from international cricket in June 2023, Rayudu, aged 38, expressed his inclination towards entering politics. His international cricket career includes 55 one-dayers and six T20 international matches for the Indian cricket team. Rayudu also played for Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings during his 13-year IPL career.