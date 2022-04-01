WATCH: MS Dhoni hits HUGE six on first ball of innings during LSG vs CSK match, video goes viral

The current Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season has been nothing short of a revelation on a personal level for MS Dhoni. While he may have announced his decision to relinquish CSK's captaincy, the move seems to have given him a new lease of life as Dhoni is looking a lot more dangerous with the bat this term.

Against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday, the 40-year-old hit a huge six on the very first ball that he faced after coming out to bat.

Facing last season's purple cap winner Avesh Khan in the 19th over, Dhoni smacked a bouncer towards the deep cover-point boundary to show that he remains sharp as ever, leaving his fans drooling over the statement of intent showed by the former Indian skipper.

A video of Dhoni's huge six is now going viral on social media.

A first ball six from Dhoni is enough to make your day. Mahendra Singh Dhoni is turning the clock back in this year's IPL.

A first ball six from Dhoni is enough to make your day. Mahendra Singh Dhoni is turning the clock back in this year's IPL.

Mahi Mar Raha Hai

Usually, MS Dhoni takes 10-12 balls to set himself up before going for the big shots but the situation on Thursday called for a special finish from the legendary wicket-keeper batsman, and it has to be said that he truly turned back the clock as he scored a quickfire 16 off 6 deliveries to help CSK post a target of 210 runs for LSG.

After striking the ball for a six in his first delivery, Dhoni wasn't done, and he scored yet another boundary on the second ball as well, to move to 10 runs in just two balls.

Earlier, in the first match of IPL 2022, against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Dhoni smashed a half-century in just 38 balls, although CSK failed to win either of those games and are still languishing in eighth place on the league standings, with no points to show for their efforts.

On a personal level, it has been a good season for Dhoni so far, as he also became the sixth Indian player to score more than 7000 runs in T20 format history, behind the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and others.