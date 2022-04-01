IPL 2022 KKR Vs PBKS Live Score and Updates: Which team will bowl first?

The eighth match of the Indian Premier League 2022 is in between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab King. While KKR defeated CSK in the first match under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy, Mayank Agarwal-led PBKS got ahead of the RCB in its first match. Both the teams would like to carry forward their winning streak. However, the toss is going to be really crucial, because the teams chasing have won in six out of the seven matches so far. The game will take place from 7:30pm at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Stay tuned for all the updates.
Mumbai Indians director of cricket Zaheer Khan on Friday confirmed that their flamboyant batter Suryakumar Yadav will be available for selection for the second match of IPL 2022 against Rajasthan Royals at the DY Patil Stadium to be held on Saturday. Yadav had missed the first match against the Delhi Capitals due to a hairline fracture on his thumb sustained during India's third T20I against the West Indies at Kolkata in February.
"Yes, he is (available for selection). As I said earlier, he's been practicing, so it's something which we all are eagerly waiting for. He's a retained player and has been a key member of the side. We all are eagerly waiting for him to take the field. He has been practicing. That's all I can share at this point," said Khan in the pre-match virtual press conference.
BookMyShow, the official ticketing partner of IPL 2022, on Friday announced that the crowd occupancy in stadiums across Mumbai and Pune has been increased to 50 per cent. The announcement by the ticketing partner comes after the state of Maharashtra said it would be lifting all Covid-19 restrictions from April 2.
Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan said that Shreyas Iyer's journey as a captain has been remarkable. Iyer was appointed the captain of KKR ahead of IPL 2022 and he impressed everyone with the way he led the side so far. Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan said during an episode of Cricket Live on Star Sports: "Shreyas Iyer is a brilliant captain. Remember, he picked up captaincy midway through the season like Rohit Sharma who was named Mumbai Indians' captain halfway through the season in IPL 2013. For Delhi Capitals, Shreyas started well under the supervision of coach Ricky Ponting and he kept improving his decision-making skills in his first stint as captain."
"But his captaincy moves are coming to the fore prominently in this season and we will talk more about it as the tournament progresses. He's a players' captain. He backs the players at every turn and which is a good sign of a leader. The future of Kolkata is bright under his supervision and we've seen glimpses of it in the first couple of games," he added.
How the KKR is going to take on PBKS!
On paper, KKR definitely has an edge over PBKS in the bowling department. The batsmen will have to neutralise that and make ita level playing field. Anything beyond 175 is likely to be a tough target to achieve.
Both the teams have shown the willingness to play deep in their opening matches, but it would be interesting to see how they utilise their batting firepower in this match. The wind and dryness in the pitch at the Wankhede Stadium gives some advantage to the team bowling first, so the toss would also be crucial. Who do you think is going to win this clash?
Punjab Kings Squad: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Atharva Taide, Prerak Mankad, Jitesh Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Rasikh Salam, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar