IPL 2022 KKR Vs PBKS Live Score and Updates: Which team will bowl first?

The eighth match of the Indian Premier League 2022 is in between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab King. While KKR defeated CSK in the first match under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy, Mayank Agarwal-led PBKS got ahead of the RCB in its first match. Both the teams would like to carry forward their winning streak. However, the toss is going to be really crucial, because the teams chasing have won in six out of the seven matches so far. The game will take place from 7:30pm at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Stay tuned for all the updates.