WATCH: Mohammad Siraj glares and sledges Najmul Shanto, Bangladesh batter reaction is priceless

Image Source: Twitter

After a dismal first half, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj decided to liven things up by sledging Najmul Shanto to disturb his focus. The similar strategy worked effectively in the first innings against Litton Das, as the 28-year-old was bowled on the following delivery, but it did not disturb Shanto, who laughed and turned away from the situation.

The incident happened just after the 24-year-old achieved his second half-century in the game's longest format. Siraj flashed him a stare in the 34th over and then began sledging to discompose the batter on the very next delivery. In his next over, the speedster who had three wickets in the first innings tried his luck again, but Shanto was unfazed and did not engage in any kind of verbal brawl.

The video quickly went viral, with fans praising the young Bangladesh batsman for holding his own under Siraj's pressure with the ball and his mouth.

WATCH:

Shanto, however, was unable to continue after that as Umesh Yadav took his wicket while he was batting at 67 to give India their first success of Day 4.

