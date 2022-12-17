'Full throttle': Jasprit Bumrah returns to outdoor training, shares video on social media

Jasprit Bumrah has started full-fledged bowling

The top pacer Jasprit Bumrah uploaded a video of himself bowling in the nets while recovering from a back ailment, giving the Indian cricket team a huge boost. The star bowler for India has been out of action since September, and he announced his comeback to net play on his official Instagram account.

India suffered a major setback before the start of the 2022 T20 World Cup when Bumrah was ruled out owing to a back issue. He was confirmed to miss the rest of the action in 2022. However, in a video uploaded on Instagram, the 29-year-old was seen making a full-fledged return to bowling in the nets.

WATCH:

It will be intriguing to watch if Bumrah returns to the squad for the Sri Lanka series. In January 2023, Team India will host SL in six white-ball matches.

Following the SL series, India will host a white-ball series against New Zealand before facing Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Bumrah, if fit, could be named to the white-ball squads to prove his match fitness. There is also a chance that the pacer will return directly in the Test series, which starts from February 9 to March 13.

In Bumrah's absence, India battled a great deal in the 2022 T20 World Cup. They did advance to the semi-final, but in their elimination encounter against England, they lost by a 10-wicket margin. South Africa defeated India in the league stage. Bumrah will provide India's speed attack the experience it needs.

For the Indian squad in the current Test series against hosts Bangladesh, Umesh Yadav is spearheading the attack due to an injury to Bumrah's new ball bowling partner Mohammed Shami.

In order to have more choices in the fast bowling department, the team should consider a fresh pool of bowlers, according to former Indian selector Saba Karim, who highlighted the fast bowlers' injury issues.

