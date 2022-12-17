'Duniya ki sabse tough league jo hai wo..': Mohammad Rizwan explains why PSL is bigger and better than IPL

File Photo

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is without a doubt one of the biggest cricketing extravaganzas of the modern era, and the sporting community and fans believe it is the best cricketing league in the world right now.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has also grown in popularity throughout the years. However, Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman, believes that the PSL is superior to the IPL.

In an interview with PakTV, Rizwan remarked that players in both leagues agree that the PSL is far more difficult than the IPL. "We used to say there is IPL, but now if you ask players who go back after playing here, wo keh rahe ki duniya ki sabse tough league jo hai wo hai Pakistan ki hai kyunki isme koi agar reserve player bhi hota hai to internationally bahar baitha hua hota hai bench pe," Rizwan remarked.

Mohammad Rizwan further mentioned that the PSL has garnered a lot of interest around the world owing to its high quality.

"Obviously, everyone knows that PSL has surprised the whole world. In the beginning, it was said that it won’t succeed, and things won’t differ. As a player, we also realized that it has made a name for itself worldwide," Rizwan added.

Mohammad Rizwan is a stalwart of Pakistan's batting order, particularly in T20s. In 2022, he has 996 runs in the shortest format of the game. He is also the first batsman in T20 history to score 1,000 runs in a single calendar year, with 1,326 runs in 2021.

Rizwan is the Multan Sultans' captain in the Pakistan Super League. In 2022, the team finished first in the table and advanced to the final, where they were defeated by the Lahore Qalandars.

