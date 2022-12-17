IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli's heartwarming reaction to Cheteshwar Pujara's fastest ton goes viral

Photo via Twitter

After a long wait of 1443 days, India's star batter Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 19th Test century, on Friday, as he reached the three-figure mark during the second innings of the first Test against Bangladesh. On the road to his century, Pujara smashed 12 fours into the ground and reached the figure in 130 deliveries, making it his fastest century in the longest format of the game.

India also declared their innings after Pujara's century and set Bangladesh a 513-run target to win in Chattogram.

As Pujara ended his century drought, he burst into heartwarming celebrations and no one was happier for him more than his batting partner at the time, Virat Kohli, who also raised his arms in the air as he congratulated Pujara on his feat.

Watch the video here

Virat Kohli is well known to celebrate the achievements of his fellow teammates. Last week when Ishan Kishan scored a double century in the third ODI, Kohli raised his bat prematurely in a hilarious incident. When Kishan finally completed his double century, Kohli danced on the field and performed 'Bhangra' with him.

As for the game, there are two days remaining in the match, and India has set a daunting target for Bangladesh who will be aiming to improve their performances for scoring a win. In the Indian camp, Kuldeep Yadav was the star of the show with the ball as he took a five-wicket haul on his comeback to the team after 22 months. Yadav had earlier scored an important knock of 40 with the bat.