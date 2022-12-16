IND vs BAN: Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill score centuries, Bangladesh 42/0 chasing 513 at stumps on Day 3

Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill scored hundreds

Bangladesh are in big trouble with two days left in the first Test against India at Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. To take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, the Tigers need 471 runs to win.

After sharing the honors on the opening day of the match, India hasn't given the hosts any breathing room. KL Rahul's men set Bangladesh a mammoth target of 513 runs after earning a massive lead of 254 runs in the first innings.

Kuldeep Yadav, who had four wickets at Stumps on Day 2, added another to his tally, giving him his third five-wicket haul in Tests.

Cheteshwar Pujara missed out on getting a hundred on Day 1 as Taijul Islam castled him for 90. However, in the second innings, the right-hander made amends by scoring his 19th Test century. It was also his first Test century since January 2019.

Shubman Gill reached his first Test ton to give India the upper hand. India declared their second innings at 258 for the loss of two wickets just after Pujara reached his century in the second innings.

That's Stumps on Day 3 of the first #BANvIND Test!



Bangladesh move to 42/0 after #TeamIndia secured a 512-run lead!



We will be back for Day 4 action tomorrow.



Scorecard https://t.co/CVZ44NpS5m pic.twitter.com/scqMCXxlG2 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 16, 2022

Prior to being bowled by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Gill accelerated to smash 110 runs off 152 balls with 10 fours and three sixes.

Bangladesh would be pleased that they didn't lose a single wicket during their run chase. Although Zakir Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto set up 42 runs for the first wicket, the Tigers still need an incredible performance to even secure a draw.

READ| WATCH: Shubman Gill gives epic reaction as he scores maiden Test century vs Bangladesh