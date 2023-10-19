Watch: KL Rahul takes a superb one-handed diving catch to dismiss Mehidy Hasan Miraz in IND vs BAN clash

KL Rahul, exhibiting his brilliance behind the stumps, made a remarkable one-handed catch, securing the third wicket for India.

After a promising start with a 93-run partnership between Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das, Bangladesh struggled to establish a strong alliance as the Indian bowlers took control during the middle overs.

Following the departures of opener Tanzid (51) and captain Najmul Hossain Shantos (8), Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul showcased his exceptional skills by leaping to his left to dismiss all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz off Mohammed Siraj's delivery.

In the 25th over, Siraj delivered a back-of-length ball down the leg side, which caught the edge of Hasan's bat. KL Rahul, exhibiting his brilliance behind the stumps, made a remarkable one-handed catch, securing the third wicket for India.

