Watch: Hardik Pandya's recent Twitter post shows he is back from injury and running

Team India cricketer Hardik Pandya is currently recovering from his lower back surgery and on Wednesday, he showed a glimpse of his road to recovery.

Pandya posted a video of him on social media going through paces after a long time.

The 26-year-old underwent successful surgery to treat a lower back issue which had got him ruled out of cricket.

Hardik last played the T20I series against South Africa but he was not picked for the series against Bangladesh and now West Indies.

Pandya took to Twitter and shared his training video and wrote, “Been too long since I’ve been out there. No better feeling than to be back on the field.”

Even the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Mumbai Indians expressed their delight to see their key all-arounder back.

They replied to Pandya's post and said, “Getting back to full fitness.”

Hardik first sustained the injury during the Asia Cup in UAE last September. He recovered and even played in the IPL and the World Cup, however, the injury resurfaced.