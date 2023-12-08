Headlines

Watch: Hamza Saleem Dar slams 22 sixes, registers highest individual score in T10 history

Meet actress who gave 1 superhit show, rejected Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, got no work for years, is now...

‘Shame on BJP’: Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of vendetta politics for expelling TMC MP Mahua Moitra from Lok Sabha

Misson Start AB: New Shark Tank rival brings Snapdeal's Kunal, Mydala's Anisha, Wow's Manish for 'entrepreneur hunt'

UPSC IAS Mains Result 2023 to release soon; Know where, how to check

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Hamza Saleem Dar slams 22 sixes, registers highest individual score in T10 history

Dunki Trailer Review: SRK promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions, packed with humour

Meet actress who gave 1 superhit show, rejected Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, got no work for years, is now...

AI imagines Taylor Swift as Indian darzi (tailor)

6 foods to avoid eating with curd 

7 reasons social media makes us less social

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Dunki Trailer Review: SRK promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions, packed with humour

Sreesanth Vs Gambhir: Former Indian pacer gets legal notice by LLC commissioner over 'fixer' row

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva studies in this prestigious school, annual fees will leave you in splits

Meet actress who gave 1 superhit show, rejected Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, got no work for years, is now...

Watch: Drunk, injured Ranbir Kapoor flies private jet in viral deleted scene from Animal, fans guess 'this is after...'

Meet 3 actors who gave super flop films, career was on verge of ending, one Rs 500 crore film changed their fate, its...

HomeCricket

Cricket

Watch: Hamza Saleem Dar slams 22 sixes, registers highest individual score in T10 history

This extraordinary feat took place during the European Cricket T10 match between Catalunya Jaguar and Sohal Hospitaltet.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 06:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A remarkable and historic moment unfolded in the world of cricket as Hamza Saleem Dar delivered an astonishing performance, smashing an incredible 193 runs off just 43 balls. This extraordinary feat took place during the European Cricket T10 match between Catalunya Jaguar and Sohal Hospitaltet, with the former emerging victorious by a staggering 153 runs.

Hamza's unbeaten knock of 193, adorned with an impressive tally of 22 sixes and 14 boundaries, has now etched his name in the annals of cricket history. Surpassing the previous record of 163 runs, this blistering display stands as the highest individual score ever achieved in the exhilarating T10 format.

Catalunya Jaguar chose to bat first and managed to score a remarkable total of 257 runs without losing a single wicket in just 10 overs. Hamza, a standout player for the Jaguars, delivered an outstanding performance, scoring an astonishing 193 runs off a mere 43 balls. Additionally, Yasir Ali contributed a commendable 58 runs off just 19 balls.

On the other side, Sohal Hospitaltet struggled to keep up with the Jaguars' formidable score, only managing to reach 104 runs with the loss of 8 wickets in their allotted 10 overs. Raja Shahzad emerged as the highest scorer for the Hospitaltet, accumulating a total of 25 runs off 10 balls. Qamar Shahzad and Aamir Siddique also made noteworthy contributions, scoring 22 runs off 13 balls and 16 runs off 9 balls, respectively.

The Jaguars' dominance extended beyond their batting prowess, as Hamza once again showcased his talent, this time with the ball. He claimed an impressive three wickets for the team. Faisal Sarfaraz, Farrukh Sohail, Ameer Hamzah, and MD Umar Waqas also made valuable contributions, each taking one wicket.

After this encounter, the Jaguars maintained their winning momentum as they went on to defeat Bengali CC in their next ECS Spain T10 match on Thursday.

READ| Watch: Not four or a six, Australian batter Matt Renshaw reaches half-century with a '7' against Pakistan

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sanjay Leela Bhansali celebrates one year of his music album Sukoon, fans call it ‘pure bliss’

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 5: Vicky Kaushal film avoids further drop, earns Rs 3.50 crore

This actress was once India’s top TV star, took ‘panga’ with a big actress, stopped getting work, quit acting, is now...

Bigg Boss' Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana split for religious reasons after 4 years together: 'Sacrificing our love for...'

Watch: Indian cricket team players use their trolleys as umbrellas in South Africa, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE