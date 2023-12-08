Watch: Hamza Saleem Dar slams 22 sixes, registers highest individual score in T10 history

This extraordinary feat took place during the European Cricket T10 match between Catalunya Jaguar and Sohal Hospitaltet.

A remarkable and historic moment unfolded in the world of cricket as Hamza Saleem Dar delivered an astonishing performance, smashing an incredible 193 runs off just 43 balls. This extraordinary feat took place during the European Cricket T10 match between Catalunya Jaguar and Sohal Hospitaltet, with the former emerging victorious by a staggering 153 runs.

Hamza's unbeaten knock of 193, adorned with an impressive tally of 22 sixes and 14 boundaries, has now etched his name in the annals of cricket history. Surpassing the previous record of 163 runs, this blistering display stands as the highest individual score ever achieved in the exhilarating T10 format.





Hamza Saleem Dar scored in 43 balls is the highest individual score in a T10 match.pic.twitter.com/VeACwJvFpR — Don Cricket (@doncricket_) December 7, 2023

Catalunya Jaguar chose to bat first and managed to score a remarkable total of 257 runs without losing a single wicket in just 10 overs. Hamza, a standout player for the Jaguars, delivered an outstanding performance, scoring an astonishing 193 runs off a mere 43 balls. Additionally, Yasir Ali contributed a commendable 58 runs off just 19 balls.

On the other side, Sohal Hospitaltet struggled to keep up with the Jaguars' formidable score, only managing to reach 104 runs with the loss of 8 wickets in their allotted 10 overs. Raja Shahzad emerged as the highest scorer for the Hospitaltet, accumulating a total of 25 runs off 10 balls. Qamar Shahzad and Aamir Siddique also made noteworthy contributions, scoring 22 runs off 13 balls and 16 runs off 9 balls, respectively.

The Jaguars' dominance extended beyond their batting prowess, as Hamza once again showcased his talent, this time with the ball. He claimed an impressive three wickets for the team. Faisal Sarfaraz, Farrukh Sohail, Ameer Hamzah, and MD Umar Waqas also made valuable contributions, each taking one wicket.

After this encounter, the Jaguars maintained their winning momentum as they went on to defeat Bengali CC in their next ECS Spain T10 match on Thursday.

