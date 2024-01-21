Watch: Former India head coach Anil Kumble arrives in Lucknow ahead of Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony

The former leg spinner arrived at Lucknow Airport earlier today, warmly greeting everyone with a traditional 'Namaste'.

The entire nation is eagerly anticipating the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir, set to commence on Monday, January 22 in the sacred city of Ayodhya, located in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The fervor among the people for the consecration of the temple is reaching its peak, as numerous distinguished personalities from across the country are expected to grace the event with their presence. Prior to the ceremony, former Indian cricketer and head coach, Anil Kumble, was spotted in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, accompanied by his wife.

The former leg spinner arrived at Lucknow Airport earlier today, warmly greeting everyone with a traditional 'Namaste'. In addition to Kumble, former Indian fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad is also present in the holy city of Ayodhya, offering glimpses of the preparations leading up to this grand occasion. The 54-year-old expressed his sheer delight at being able to witness this once-in-a-lifetime event, sharing photographs with his devoted fans.

Prasad took to Twitter and wrote, “Jai Shree Ram. What a moment. All in readiness to witness an event of a lifetime. One of our most significant days. Whole of Ayodhya and the majority of our nation pulsating with joy. Ayodhyapati Shree Ramchandra ji ki Jai.”

Meanwhile, in addition to Kumble and Prasad, several other esteemed cricketers have also received invitations to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Among these legendary Indian cricketers are Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, and Gautam Gambhir.

Furthermore, current members of the Indian team, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ravichandran Ashwin, have also been graciously invited to attend. Notably, the captain of the Indian women's cricket team, Harmanpreet Kaur, has also been extended a special invitation to partake in this sacred event.

