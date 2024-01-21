Watch: Former India head coach Anil Kumble arrives in Lucknow ahead of Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Headlines

Karamm Rajpal, Trupti Mishra say it took hard work to make a story like Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak believable

Alec Baldwin charged again with involuntary manslaughter over fatal shooting on Rust movie set

Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia decorated with Lord Ram artwork ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, video surfaces

Before Vidya Balan, these two actresses were first considered to play Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Meet man who designed Ayodhya Ram Mandir, built over 200 temples in India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Karamm Rajpal, Trupti Mishra say it took hard work to make a story like Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak believable

Alec Baldwin charged again with involuntary manslaughter over fatal shooting on Rust movie set

Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia decorated with Lord Ram artwork ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, video surfaces

Mukesh Ambani's house decked up ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

High blood pressure: 10 symptoms you shouldn't ignore in winter

Dal makhani vs butter chicken: Which is more nutritious?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

EXCLUSIVE: 'Ram Ayenge' fame Prem Bhushan Maharaj Talks About 'Ram Rajya' In Kalyug

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Birthplace Of Luv-Kush Celebrates Temple Consecration, Awaits Revival

Controversy: Why So Much Hate Towards Hardik? Fan War Explained | Hardik Pandya Vs Shivam Dube | IPL

Karamm Rajpal, Trupti Mishra say it took hard work to make a story like Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak believable

Alec Baldwin charged again with involuntary manslaughter over fatal shooting on Rust movie set

Before Vidya Balan, these two actresses were first considered to play Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa

HomeCricket

Cricket

Watch: Former India head coach Anil Kumble arrives in Lucknow ahead of Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony

The former leg spinner arrived at Lucknow Airport earlier today, warmly greeting everyone with a traditional 'Namaste'.

article-main

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 10:11 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The entire nation is eagerly anticipating the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir, set to commence on Monday, January 22 in the sacred city of Ayodhya, located in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The fervor among the people for the consecration of the temple is reaching its peak, as numerous distinguished personalities from across the country are expected to grace the event with their presence. Prior to the ceremony, former Indian cricketer and head coach, Anil Kumble, was spotted in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, accompanied by his wife.

The former leg spinner arrived at Lucknow Airport earlier today, warmly greeting everyone with a traditional 'Namaste'. In addition to Kumble, former Indian fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad is also present in the holy city of Ayodhya, offering glimpses of the preparations leading up to this grand occasion. The 54-year-old expressed his sheer delight at being able to witness this once-in-a-lifetime event, sharing photographs with his devoted fans.

Prasad took to Twitter and wrote, “Jai Shree Ram. What a moment. All in readiness to witness an event of a lifetime. One of our most significant days. Whole of Ayodhya and the majority of our nation pulsating with joy. Ayodhyapati Shree Ramchandra ji ki Jai.”

Meanwhile, in addition to Kumble and Prasad, several other esteemed cricketers have also received invitations to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Among these legendary Indian cricketers are Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, and Gautam Gambhir.

Furthermore, current members of the Indian team, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ravichandran Ashwin, have also been graciously invited to attend. Notably, the captain of the Indian women's cricket team, Harmanpreet Kaur, has also been extended a special invitation to partake in this sacred event.

READ| 'Rohit will need to...': Sunil Gavaskar's blunt advice for Indian skipper ahead of IND vs ENG 1st Test

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs ENG: England's surprise pick to replace Harry Brook in Test series against India, check details

India vs Bangladesh Under-19 World Cup: Saumy Pandey stars as India beat Bangladesh by 84 runs

Radhika Merchant poses with Orry, his doppelganger, viral photo leaves internet confused

On Ram temple consecration day, Delhi AIIMS to be closed till 2:30 pm

Before Vidya Balan, these two actresses were first considered to play Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE