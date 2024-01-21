Headlines

'Rohit will need to...': Sunil Gavaskar's blunt advice for Indian skipper ahead of IND vs ENG 1st Test

India is preparing to host England for five red-ball matches as part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 08:55 PM IST

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar is confident that an in-form Rohit Sharma will provide India with strong starts against England in the upcoming Test series. Following a two-Test series in South Africa, India is preparing to host England for five red-ball matches as part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship.

Rohit Sharma, a seasoned opener, has recently regained his top form during the Afghanistan series. In a thrilling double Super Over match against the Asian giant killers, he smashed a record-breaking fifth century, leading India to victory. With the highly anticipated five-match Test series on the horizon, Gavaskar believes that Rohit should take charge and lead the Asian giants from the front.

Gavaskar fondly recalled Rohit's exceptional performance in Chennai against England and expressed his confidence in the veteran skipper's ability to support the middle-order batsmen of the Indian team.

“Rohit, the batter, the manner in which he batted in the Chennai Test, he hit a hundred, and it was a very good hundred. He showed how to bat on spin-friendly pitches. If he continues to bat that way, India will definitely get a good start. And it can make No.3 and No. 4 batters' lives easily,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

Rohit's Team India is set to face England in the opening Test series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. In addition, Gavaskar has offered some valuable advice to Rohit in preparation for the crucial match in Hyderabad.

“As captain, Rohit Sharma will need to use his bowlers cleverly. Usually in Hyderabad, there is not enough turn on offer, so if England bats first and make a successful start till lunch, there we’ve to see how he uses his bowlers to judge him,” Gavaskar added.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has been a force to be reckoned with in the Test matches against England, amassing an impressive total of 747 runs in 9 matches played on home soil. With an average of nearly 50 (49.80), Rohit has consistently proven his mettle against the English team. Notably, he has achieved two centuries and three half-centuries against the formidable Ben Stokes and his teammates.

In his overall Test career, spanning across 54 matches, Rohit has accumulated a remarkable total of 3738 runs for India. During England's tour of India for a four-match Test series, Rohit emerged as the second-highest run-scorer, leaving a lasting impact on the cricketing world. The 36-year-old displayed his prowess by smashing an impressive 345 runs, boasting an average of 57.50.

One of the most memorable moments of Rohit's career came during a match against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, where he played a remarkable innings of 161 runs. 

