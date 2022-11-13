Search icon
Watch: Comedy of errors as Harry Brook drops catch, misses run-out chance and concedes 3 overthrow runs

Chris Jordan missed two run-out opportunities in Pakistan's 18th over, while Harry Brook dropped a catch while fielding at point.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 03:54 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

As cricket fans, we have seen countless misfields, dropped catches and fielding blunders but we haven’t seen all of this at once. But in the T20 World Cup final, all these mishaps followed by an overthrow happened on just one ball as England took on Pakistan in the final match of the tournament.

England won the toss and elected to bowl first at the iconic Melbourne Cricket ground (MCG). Paistan had a slow start to there innings but soon picked up with Shaan Masood scoring some quick runs.

However, Chris Jordan missed two run-out opportunities in Pakistan's 18th over, while Harry Brook dropped a catch while fielding at point. Muhammad Wasim hit a cut shot that soared to Brook on the fourth ball of the 18th over, but the England fielder couldn't hold on to the catch. Brook, on the other hand, recovered swiftly and tossed the ball to Jordan, who had a chance to run Wasim out.

Jordan, on the other hand, was unable to strike the stumps and thus conceded an overthrow. In fact, the bowler blew another opportunity when he failed to take a throw from Ben Stokes.

Coming to the match, Sam Curran returned with a spell of 3/12 as England restricted Pakistan to 137/8 in the T20 World Cup final. Babar Azam and Shan Masood scored 32 and 38 respectively, but no other batter was able to provide the acceleration and hence Pakistan failed to go past the 140-run mark.

READ| Pakistan fans bring Virat Kohli-Babar Azam poster to T20 World Cup final match, pic surfaces

