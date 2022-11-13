Pakistan fans bring Virat Kohli-Babar Azam poster to T20 World Cup final match, pic surfaces

Photo: Twitter

Fans of Pakistan turned Melbourne green ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 final match against England. Fans of the skipper Babar Azam-led side thronged the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) stadium for the big match. Fans and neutrals had wished for an India vs Pakistan final. But India was defeated by England in the semi-final and failed to join Pakistan in the summit game.

While India and Pakistan are arch-rivals on the field, the fans from both countries are ardent cricket lovers and admire stars from across borders. Indian icon Virat Kohli is perhaps the best example, with his massive fan following in Pakistan.

At the MCG in hope to watch their team lift the T20 World Cup trophy, Pakistan fans did not forget to celebrate their two favourite batsmen - Virat Kohli and Babar Azam - together. Fans brought a poster of Virat and Babar to the stadium. A pic surfaced online.

Pakistan fan in outside MCG with Virat Kohli & Babar Azam's poster. pic.twitter.com/kZSbSNxA6x November 13, 2022

Pakistan fans were left not too pleased by the performance of Babar Azam's side on the final match day at the T20 World Cup 2022. Pakistan lost wickets early and never recovered. With their innings crumbling down in the final overs, England restricted them to just 137/8 after 20 overs. Skipper Babar Azam (32), Shan Masood (38) and Shadab Khan (20) were the only batters to put decent scores up as Sam Curran bowled a brilliant 3/12 runs spell in 4 overs. Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan picked two wickets each while Ben Stokes picked one. Earlier, England had won the toss and put Pakistan in to bat first.

READ | PAK vs ENG: Why T20 World Cup final is being played at MCG and not Melbourne’s ‘roofed’ stadium despite rain threat