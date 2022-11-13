PAK vs ENG: Why T20 World Cup final is being played at MCG and not Melbourne’s ‘roofed’ stadium despite rain threat

Source: Twitter

The T20 World Cup final between England and Pakistan will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground which has the capacity to seat more than 90,000 spectators. However, rain could prove to be a mood spoiler as it has done in the past matches at this venue.

The weather forecast in Melbourne is not looking too well with rain predicted to lash down on the city on Sunday, however, there's a venue nearby, which is the world's only indoor cricket stadium. The Docklands Stadium is the home ground of the Melbourne Renegades.

It has hosted various matches in the past and is located very nearby to the iconic MCG, and the Docklands Stadium has a retractable roof, but then why is it not being utilised even for a backup for the reserve day?

Why Docklands Stadium is not being considered for the T20 World Cup final?

Already three out of six matches at the MCG have been washed out due to rain, including Afghanistan vs New Zealand, Afghanistan vs Ireland, and England vs Australia.

The England vs Ireland match was decided by the DLS method after rain interrupted play, and only two matches were completed without rain playing spoilsport in Melbourne.

Despite this, the indoor Docklands Stadium with a retractable roof was not considered for the T20 World Cup final amid the rain threat due to logistical issues.

According to a report in Herald Sun, the Docklands Stadium is a multi-sport event and is not ready for the stature of a match of the magnitude of the World Cup's final.

There is no drop-in pitch available there, furthermore, while the MCG can pack up to 90,000 fans, the seating capacity of the Docklands Stadium is only 50,000, which would create another logistic issue.

Earlier, former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh and Englishman Michael Vaughan have also questioned why the Docklands Stadium was not considered in the equation at all, for the World Cup games.