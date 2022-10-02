Watch: Ball gets deflected off Rishabh Pant's gloves, Rohit Sharma narrowly avoids 'low blow'

Rishabh Pant

David Miller's explosive ton went in vain as Indian bowlers hold their nerve to clinch the T20I series 2-0 after 16 run victory in the second T20I against South Africa here at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Sunday. With the win, Team India took an unassailable lead 2-0 over South Africa.

During South Africa's 1st over of their batting, people witnessed a hilarious event in which the ball swung so much that Rishabh Pant had to dive to collect the ball but the ball got deflected by his gloves and hit Rohit Sharma who was standing in the slips. Watch the video below.

Earlier put to bat first, India posted a daunting total of 237/3 with the help of stunning half-centuries from Suraykumar Yadav and KL Rahul. Suraykumar slammed 61 runs in 22 balls, while Rahul played a knock of 57 off 28. Virat Kohli looked in red-hot form as he slammed unbeaten 49 runs off 28 balls.

Suryakumar smashed 61 off 22 balls with the help of five boundaries and five sixes. Kohli carried finding boundaries and struck two more to take 10 runs off the 19th over. Dinesh Karthik took the crease in the final over, a situation that was absolutely tailor-made for the batsman. Karthik bludgeoned two sixes and a four in the final over to snatch 18 runs and take India to a massive score of 237/3.

Kohli missed yet another 50-plus score as he ended with 49 off 28 balls.

Brief Score: India 237/3 (Surayakumar Yadav 61, KL Rahul 57; Keshav Maharaj 2-23) vs South Africa 221/3 (David Miller 106*, Quinton de Kock 69*; Arshdeep Singh 2-62).