Century partnership between David Miller-Quinton De Kock takes South African run-chase back on track

David Miller

After the 1st innings, India set a massive target of 238 runs against South Africa in the 2nd T20I match of the 3-match series. KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav played quick knocks and scored half-centuries whereas skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik also made handy contributions.

READ: ‘His only job now’: Rishabh Pant mocked for signing autographs, taking selfies at Barsapara stadium in Assam

Coming to South Africa's run-chase, they started poorly as they lost wickets of skipper Temba Bavuma and Rilee Rossouw in the 2nd over. Aiden Markram, who came into the bat in the 2nd down and played a handy knock of 33 runs in 19 deliveries and lost his wicket to Axar Patel and South African team was down to 70 runs at the end of 10 overs with 3 wickets lost.

In came David Miller, who has scored the most number of runs for South Africa in the calendar year came all guns blazing as he started to hit the boundaries at regular intervals. Quinton de Kock was struggling throughout his innings and was on 33 runs from 32 deliveries but then he also started to play his shots and both soon reached a partnership of 100 runs on 59 deliveries.

READ: 'Richest cricket board but...',Netizens react as power failure stops India vs South Africa 2nd T20I

As we type, South Africa has scored 175 runs in 18 overs with David Miller batting on 70 off 30 deliveries and Quinton De Kock batting on 61 from 44 deliveries and need 63 runs more in 12 deliveries to level the series.