'Waqt badal diye, jazbat badal diye': Fans react as Australia bundled out for 113 on Day 3 of Delhi Test

A precise bowling effort from Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin helped India dismiss Australia for 113 in their second innings on Day 3 of the ongoing second Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Delhi.

Ravindra Jadeja scalped seven wickets, including the crucial dismissal of Marnus Labuschagne who had contributed 35 valuable runs. Ravichandran Ashwin also made an impact, taking three wickets, including the top-scorer for the visitors, Travis Head (43).

Resuming at 61/1, Ravichandran Ashwin provided the first breakthrough as Head was caught behind by KS Bharat. He then dismissed Steve Smith (9) leg before wicket. Ravindra Jadeja joined forces and bowled out Marnus Labuschagne, leaving the Australians in a precarious position at 95/3.

The visitors collapsed like a house of cards as they lost four wickets without adding a single run to the score of 95. Wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey and Nathan Lyon valiantly helped the team reach the century mark.

Fans were elated to witness Ashwin and Jadeja's masterful performance as the Australians were bowled out for a meager 113 runs in 31.1 overs. The visitors had set a target of 115 runs for India in their second innings.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Australia 110/8

Itna bada Collapse

Again Its Our Spin Twins

Jaddu 5wickets

Ashwin Anna 3wickets#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/K21KShRrdM — (@KrishnaKunj_17) February 19, 2023

Seedha khela nahi ja raha, Bharatnatyam karva lo inse#INDvsAUS — Kanav Bali (@Concussion__Sub) February 19, 2023

Alex Carey and his obsession with reverse sweep:#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/pN7fnRX6sh — aakash (@SomewhereNowhe8) February 19, 2023

On Day 1 of the match, Australia posted a formidable 263 runs in their first innings, thanks to Usman Khawaja's 81 and Peter Handscomb's vital 72 runs. India's Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with three scalps each.

In response, India managed to score 262 runs in their first innings, with Axar Patel leading the way with 74 runs. Virat Kohli and Ashwin also contributed with 44 and 37 runs respectively. Australia's Nathan Lyon was the star of the show with a five-wicket haul, while Mathew Kuhnemann and Todd Murphy picked up two wickets each.

