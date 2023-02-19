IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Smith goes into panic after Ashwin stops before bowling delivery, Kohli reacts, video goes viral

Ashwin and smith

Star India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin played a little mind game with Steve Smith during Day 3 of the second Test in Delhi today (February 19) as Ashwin stopped before delivering the ball, seemingly to give a message to Smith to remain inside the crease.

The incident happened during the 15th over of the innings when Ashwin was on course to deliver the ball to Marnus Labuschagne.

As soon as Ashwin stopped in his stride, Smith panicked and returned to his crease within no time. Smith then showed a thumbs-up to Ashwin who smiled back at the Australian batter.

But the reaction of India’s star Virat Kohli grabbed everyone attention as Kohli was spotted laughing at the whole incident.

It is to be noted that Ashwin has always spoken his mind about this way of dismissing a batsman which was earlier known informally as ‘Mankading’ and was included in the ‘Run out’ section by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in 2022.

Ashwin grabbed headlines in 2019 when he used this way of dismissal in the Indian Premier League to run out Jos Buttler.