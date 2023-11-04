Headlines

'Want to try what he's having': Wasim Akram slams Hasan Raza over 'India using different balls' remark

Raza recently stated on a television show that the ICC and the BCCI are favoring the Indian team by providing them with special balls.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 12:17 PM IST

India's bowling lineup, particularly the fast bowlers, has effortlessly dismantled almost every team they have encountered during the 2023 World Cup. The most recent display of their dominance was the complete annihilation of Sri Lanka, as they were bowled out for a mere 55 runs while chasing a target of 358.

While India's batters have been in exceptional form, it is their bowling attack that has truly propelled them to dominate the tournament thus far. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj have garnered praise from all corners of the world for their remarkable efficiency. However, amidst the accolades, a rather peculiar claim made by former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza has caused a few ripples. Raza recently stated on a television show that the ICC and the BCCI are favoring the Indian team by providing them with special balls. He urged for an investigation into the matter.

Pakistan's former captain and fast bowling legend, Wasim Akram, has swiftly dismissed Raza's claim while also urging him not to embarrass the entire country in the process of shaming himself.

“I have been reading about it in the last couple of days. I want to have the same thing these guys are having. Sounds like fun. Because their mind is not there. If you want to get yourselves humiliated, don't do the same to us in front of the entire world,” said Wasim on A Sports.

Wasim went on to explain how it is that balls get selected before a match. "It's a very simple thing. The umpire goes to the team that is bowling first after the toss with a box filled with 12 balls. There would the four umpires and the referee and a few other people. If I am bowling first then I will pick one ball as my first option and the other as my second option. Both options the umpire keeps with himself so that in case the first ball goes bad, the second option is right there.

“Then he takes the box to the other dressing room, with a lot of people with him. They also pick two balls. They go to the fourth umpire and in that same room the referee and a few other people also sit and show the two options. So who thinks of all this?” he said.

The 57-year-old, widely regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time, expressed his belief that India's pacers should be praised for their exceptional performance, rather than doubted.

“The argument for the past few days especially in our country, is that none of the bowlers are able to get swing like this. But why not think that these Indian bowlers, maybe they have learnt something more and maybe they are better right now than others,” he said.

